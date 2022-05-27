Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

Four days after the 9/11 attacks, Balbir Singh Sodhi was gunned down at his Phoenix area gas station by a man named Frank Roque. To Roque, Balbir Sodhi’s beard and turban — articles of his Sikh faith — falsely evoked the face of America’s new enemy. Seeking retaliation for 9/11, Roque killed Sodhi and went on to shoot at a Lebanese American man and fire multiple rounds of ammunition outside an Afghan American family’s home. "A Dream In Doubt" follows Rana Singh Sodhi, Balbir’s brother, as he attempts to fight the hate that threatens his family and community.

The Sodhis had fled ethnic violence in India to pursue their version of the American dream. But less than a year after Balbir’s murder, Sukhpal Sodhi, Rana’s next-eldest brother, is killed in mysterious circumstances while driving a cab in San Francisco. More ethnic assaults follow. Few receive significant coverage in the U.S. media, and a national dialogue concerning post-9/11 hate crimes and ethnic profiling fails to materialize.

Courtesy of Andrew Ramsammy Rana Singh Sodhi (center) with his wife Sukhbir and children who hold a photo of Balbir Singh Sodhi.

Seeking justice for his brothers’ murders, Rana is motivated into action. He demands that America live up to its ideals of freedom, equality, and justice for all. In "A Dream in Doubt," he challenges his fellow citizens to think deeply about individual responsibility in the face of bigotry and what it means to be a true patriot.

Courtesy of Sodhi Family Balbir Singh Sodhi, Harjit Singh Sodhi and Rana Singh Sodhi.

