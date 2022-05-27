Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

Narrated by television news icon Tom Brokaw, "They Volunteered For This: Merrill's Marauders" is a hour-long film focusing on one of World War II's most heroic and least talked about units. Merrill's Marauders fought in Burma in 1944-1945 under the legendary General Frank Merrill. The Marauders were all volunteers who specialized in "hit and run" tactics in the jungles and mountains of Burma. The unit received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2020 for their sacrifice and accomplishments.

Your web browser is not supported They Volunteered for This: Merrill's Marauders

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available on demand for a limited time..

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.