They Volunteered for This: Merrill's Marauders

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 27, 2022 at 11:39 AM PDT
Merrill's Marauders fought in Burma in 1944-1945 under the legendary General Frank Merrill. (undated photo)
Courtesy of American Public Television
Merrill's Marauders fought in Burma in 1944-1945 under the legendary General Frank Merrill. (undated photo)

Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

Narrated by television news icon Tom Brokaw, "They Volunteered For This: Merrill's Marauders" is a hour-long film focusing on one of World War II's most heroic and least talked about units. Merrill's Marauders fought in Burma in 1944-1945 under the legendary General Frank Merrill. The Marauders were all volunteers who specialized in "hit and run" tactics in the jungles and mountains of Burma. The unit received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2020 for their sacrifice and accomplishments.

Brig. Gen. Frank Merrill flanked by the Higgins twins Elbert Viron (left) and Albert Byron in 1944. He commanded 'Merrill's Marauders', a special forces unit that operated behind Japanese lines in Burma during World War II.
Courtesy of American Public Television
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
