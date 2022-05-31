Premieres Friday, June 3, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand with PBS Video App

Ahead of the 60th Anniversary Season of Free Shakespeare in The Park at New York City’s Delacorte Theater in Central Park, AMERICAN MASTERS “Joe Papp in Five Acts” tells the story of this indomitable, street-wise champion of the arts. As founder of The Public Theater, Free Shakespeare in the Park and producer of groundbreaking plays like “Hair,” “A Chorus Line” and for colored girls…, Papp believed great art was for everyone, not just a privileged few. A cultural change agent for more than fifty years, Papp’s stages held up a mirror to society with work that reflected the reality of people’s lives.

AMERICAN MASTERS: Joe Papp in Five Acts: Preview

More than perhaps any other cultural figure in recent history, Papp worked to expand public access to the arts. “We have public libraries,” he would argue, “Why not public theaters?” Papp recognized the role artists could play in building a more democratic, inclusive society. At a time when theatre was largely the domain of white men, he was convinced that women, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC and other marginalized communities, denied power elsewhere in society, could develop it on the stage. His goal was a “theater of inclusion” on-stage, backstage, and in the audience.

Representation in theater was important to Joe Papp

Featuring rare footage from the 50s to Papp's death in 1991 and up-close scenes from the performances themselves, "Joe Papp in Five Acts" tells his story without narration. His great accomplishments and his own, often tumultuous, personal history are told by the artists he helped create — and, in some cases, tried to destroy — including:

David Hare ("The Hours," "The Reader," "Plenty")

James Earl Jones (the Star Wars trilogy, "The Lion King")

Kevin Kline ("Dave," "A Fish Called Wanda")

Larry Kramer (playwright, "The Normal Heart," "The Destiny of Me")

Mandy Patinkin ("Sunday in the Park with George," Homeland)

Martin Sheen ("Apocalypse Now," WEST WING)

Meryl Streep ("Sophie’s Choice," "Mamma Mia")

Christopher Walken ("The Deer Hunter," "Pulp Fiction")

George C. Wolfe (director "Angels in America: Millennium Approaches," "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom," former Artistic Director of The Public Theater)

Courtesy of Martha Swope Kevin Kline (right) in "Pirates of Penzance."

Using his life and work as its prism, “Joe Papp in Five Acts,” aims to keep the legacy of this larger-than-life visionary alive and spark a national conversation about what it means to be American and the role of art in a democracy for a new generation.

Why Joe Papp thinks the theater should be free for all of us

Watch On Your Schedule:

AMERICAN MASTERS is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Courtesy of Martha Swope Actors (L-R) Victor Wong and Marc Hayashi in a scene fr. the New York Shakespeare Festival's production of the play "Family Devotions." Premiered at the Public Theater in 1981.



Credits:

A production of The Papp Project, LLC in association with American Masters Pictures. Directed by Tracie Holder and Karen Thorsen. Produced by Tracie Holder and Karen Thorsen. Susan Lacy and Michael Kantor are executive producers for AMERICAN MASTERS.

