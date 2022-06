Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

“The Queen: Anthology - A Life On Film” is a unique collection of visual stories chronicling the life of Queen Elizabeth II. From her birth and her days as a young queen in waiting, to her Coronation, major life events and milestones, viewers will be mesmerized by this unique documentary.

The Queen: Anthology - A Life on Film: Preview

Distributed by American Public Television