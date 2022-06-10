ENDEAVOUR: Season 8 On MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, June 19 - July 3, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesdays, June 21 - July 5 on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

Shaun Evans reprises his role as DS Endeavour Morse, alongside Roger Allam as DCI Fred Thursday for a new set of compelling cases written and created by Russell Lewis. In 1971, our heroes investigate suspected IRA retaliations, the murder of a local cab driver, and the peculiar killing of a college fellow which results in putting one of their own in imminent danger. As Endeavour shows signs of a struggle with his inner demons, the team wonders if he is beyond the point of no return.

ENDEAVOUR Season 8: Official Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Striker” Sunday, June 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesday, June 21 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - An explosive murder at an Oxford college has potentially far-reaching political ramifications. Meanwhile, Endeavour is tasked with guarding the life of a beloved football team's star striker.

Courtesy of Mammoth Screen and MASTERPIECE Roger Allam as Thursday and Shaun Evans as Morse in “Striker." MASTERPIECE Mystery! ENDEAVOUR Season 8 premieres Sundays, June 19 - July 3, 2022 on PBS.

Episode 2: “Scherzo” Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesday, June 28 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - On the outskirts of Oxford, a cab driver is found murdered in his taxi. The investigation into his death leads Endeavour and the team down a surprising path. Endeavour receives a guest who reminds him of a past he'd sooner forget.

Courtesy of Mammoth Screen and MASTERPIECE Abigail Thaw as Dorothea Frazil in “Scherzo.” MASTERPIECE Mystery! ENDEAVOUR Season 8 premieres Sundays, June 19 - July 3, 2022 on PBS.

Episode 3: “Terminus” Sunday, July 3 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesday, July 5 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - In the cold of Winter, the team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don. Thursday receives news that creates tension at home.

Courtesy of Mammoth Screen and MASTERPIECE Sean Rigby as Strange in “Terminus.” MASTERPIECE Mystery! "Endeavour" Season 8 premieres Sundays, June 19 - July 3, 2022 on PBS.

Farewell ENDEAVOUR! The ninth and final season is currently filming in Oxford.

Credits:

Produced by Mammoth Screen, part of ITV Studios, in partnership with MASTERPIECE, Produced by James Levison. Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Mammoth Screen Damien Timmer is the executive producer alongside Russell Lewis, Shaun Evans, Roger Allam, Mammoth Screen’s Director of Television Helen Ziegler and Rebecca Eaton and Susanne Simpson at MASTERPIECE. Award-winner Ian Aryeh and Kate Saxon direct Season 8.