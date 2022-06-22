Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 9 - 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

LA: A QUEER HISTORY, a two-part documentary film, uncovers the history of how Los Angeles became the forefront of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement as activists share their groundbreaking stories of resistance in one-on-one interviews and rare archival footage.

From artists who helped shape early Hollywood to gay and lesbian organizing and beginning a national Civil Rights Movement, LGBTQ culture and community begins to take shape in the city of Angels.

EPISODE GUIDE:

"Culture & Criminalization" Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App - From artists who helped shape early Hollywood to the male/female impersonators in the "pansy clubs," early Hollywood becomes a Queer destination for people wanting a new life. Early LGBTQ culture and community begins to take shape just as the post WW2 era sparks widespread criminalization.

"Protests & Parades" Thursday, June 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App - Despite adversity, gay and lesbian organizing begins. Publications, protests and uprisings spring up, leading to the country's first Pride Parade, LGBTQ Social Services, the first "Gay City" and an eventual national Civil Rights Movement.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Both episodes are available on demand.

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Credits:

Written and directed by Gregorio Davila. Producers: Gustavo Vazquez, Robert Crobar Bilus, Mario J. Novoa.