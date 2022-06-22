THE GREEN PLANET (New Series Premiere)

Wednesdays, July 6 - Aug. 3, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

On THE GREEN PLANET, a new five-part documentary series, Sir David Attenborough travels the globe to reveal the secret lives of plants. Using pioneering camera techniques, the series takes viewers on a magical journey inside the hidden world of plants, on which all animals — including humans — are dependent.

THE GREEN PLANET - Teaser

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Tropical Worlds” Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sir David Attenborough takes a plants-eye view of life in a rainforest, a world of stunning beauty but also fierce competition. New film techniques allow us to enter their magical world as never before.

Courtesy of BBC Studios/Paul Williams Behind the scenes. Camera operator Oliver Mueller uses a specially built robotic camera system, known as the Triffid, to film the corpse flower (Rafflesia keithii), Borneo.

Episode 2: “Water Worlds” Wednesday, July 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sir David Attenborough explores bizarre and beautiful water plants, which use nature’s super-glue, counting, and killer spikes to get a leaf up. Some escape from animals by rolling away while others create bubbles in a magical river in Brazil.

Courtesy of BBC Studios/João Paulo Krajewski The football sized flower of the giant water lily Victoria species, of the Brazilian Pantanal wetland, turns pink after it has been pollinated.

Episode 3: “Seasonal Worlds” Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sir David Attenborough reveals the surprising and dramatic effects of the four seasons on plant life. In order to survive the huge challenges each season presents, plants must use strategy, deception and remarkable feats of engineering.

Courtesy of BBC Studios Sir David Attenborough demonstrates how the fluffy seeds of the Bulrush, Typha latifolia, can be carried on the wind to new bodies of water, where they can germinate. UK.

Episode 4: “Desert Worlds” Wednesday, July 27 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sir David Attenborough explores the hostile world of the desert, where plants can spend decades waiting for rain or travel to find it. Survival tactics include using weapons, camouflage and forming surprising alliances with animals.

Courtesy of BBC Studios/Paul Williams The flowers of the ‘7-hour flower’, Merinthopodium neuranthom, are pollinated by Underwood's Long-tongued Bat (Hylonycteris underwoodi). La Selva, Costa Rica. The bat is the plants primary pollinator and the plants nectar is the bats main source of food.

Episode 5: “Human Worlds” Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sir David Attenborough reveals how humans are helping plants, many of which face extinction. From projects in Africa to re-seeding the landscape to rebuilding a Brazilian rainforest tree by tree, everyone can work to make our world a little wilder.

Courtesy of BBC Studios A wet season lake in the Pantanal, Brazil, totally covered by the pads of the Giant Water Lily, Victoria sp

Watch On Your Schedule:

The series will be available on demand at video.kpbs.org

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.