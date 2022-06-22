Give Now
THE GREEN PLANET (New Series Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 22, 2022 at 1:55 PM PDT
Sir David Attenborough, Wiltshire, UK, explains how Water Crowfoot, Ranunculus aquitilis, has floppy underwater stems that flex with the current
Courtesy of BBC Studios
Sir David Attenborough, Wiltshire, UK, explains how Water Crowfoot, Ranunculus aquitilis, has floppy underwater stems that flex with the current. But it sends special, stiff, flower-bearing stems up into the air to attract pollinators.

Wednesdays, July 6 - Aug. 3, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

On THE GREEN PLANET, a new five-part documentary series, Sir David Attenborough travels the globe to reveal the secret lives of plants. Using pioneering camera techniques, the series takes viewers on a magical journey inside the hidden world of plants, on which all animals — including humans — are dependent.

THE GREEN PLANET - Teaser

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Tropical Worlds” Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sir David Attenborough takes a plants-eye view of life in a rainforest, a world of stunning beauty but also fierce competition. New film techniques allow us to enter their magical world as never before.

Behind the scenes. Camera operator Oliver Mueller uses a specially built robotic camera system, known as the Triffid, to film the corpse flower (Rafflesia keithii), Borneo.
Courtesy of BBC Studios/Paul Williams
Behind the scenes. Camera operator Oliver Mueller uses a specially built robotic camera system, known as the Triffid, to film the corpse flower (Rafflesia keithii), Borneo.

Episode 2: “Water Worlds” Wednesday, July 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sir David Attenborough explores bizarre and beautiful water plants, which use nature’s super-glue, counting, and killer spikes to get a leaf up. Some escape from animals by rolling away while others create bubbles in a magical river in Brazil.

The football sized flower of the giant water lily Victoria species, of the Brazilian Pantanal wetland, turns pink after it has been pollinated.
Courtesy of BBC Studios/João Paulo Krajewski
The football sized flower of the giant water lily Victoria species, of the Brazilian Pantanal wetland, turns pink after it has been pollinated.

Episode 3: “Seasonal Worlds” Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sir David Attenborough reveals the surprising and dramatic effects of the four seasons on plant life. In order to survive the huge challenges each season presents, plants must use strategy, deception and remarkable feats of engineering.

Sir David Attenborough demonstrates how the fluffy seeds of the Bulrush, Typha latifolia, can be carried on the wind to new bodies of water, where they can germinate. UK.
Courtesy of BBC Studios
Sir David Attenborough demonstrates how the fluffy seeds of the Bulrush, Typha latifolia, can be carried on the wind to new bodies of water, where they can germinate. UK.

Episode 4: “Desert Worlds” Wednesday, July 27 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sir David Attenborough explores the hostile world of the desert, where plants can spend decades waiting for rain or travel to find it. Survival tactics include using weapons, camouflage and forming surprising alliances with animals.

The flowers of the ‘7-hour flower’, Merinthopodium neuranthom, are pollinated by Underwood's Long-tongued Bat
Courtesy of BBC Studios/Paul Williams
The flowers of the ‘7-hour flower’, Merinthopodium neuranthom, are pollinated by Underwood's Long-tongued Bat (Hylonycteris underwoodi). La Selva, Costa Rica. The bat is the plants primary pollinator and the plants nectar is the bats main source of food.

Episode 5: “Human WorldsWednesday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sir David Attenborough reveals how humans are helping plants, many of which face extinction. From projects in Africa to re-seeding the landscape to rebuilding a Brazilian rainforest tree by tree, everyone can work to make our world a little wilder.

A wet season lake in the Pantanal, Brazil, totally covered by the pads of the Giant Water Lily, Victoria sp.
Courtesy of BBC Studios
A wet season lake in the Pantanal, Brazil, totally covered by the pads of the Giant Water Lily, Victoria sp

Watch On Your Schedule:

The series will be available on demand at video.kpbs.org

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

THE GREEN PLANET: Official Preview

