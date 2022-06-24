CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Portuguese Classics

Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS / On demand with KPBS Passport + YouTube

This episode takes a look at the cooking of Portugal for a gooey egg cake, a hearty braise and a fragrant soup. First, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges bakes a Portuguese Sponge Cake with an airy, golden-hued crumb.

Then, Christopher Kimball cooks Madeiran Pork with Wine and Garlic (Carne Vinha d’Alhos), equally suited as a main course or sandwich filling. Finally, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay prepares Garlic and Cilantro Soup with Chickpeas (Açorda Alentejana), thickened with toasted bread and topped with soft cooked eggs.

Portuguese Classics (Season 5, Episode 4)

About Season 5:

Season 5 of CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform the way America cooks and eats. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their sources of inspiration result in a new style of home cooking. Host Chris Kimball and his team of cooks find techniques to help viewers produce bigger, bolder, simpler dishes with less time and effort.

This episode is available on demand. Watch full episodes on the series website and on PBS.org and YouTube

