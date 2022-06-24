Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, June 29 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 (Vimeo On demand / other ways to rent the film)

One in five Americans takes one or more commonly prescribed psychiatric medications on a daily basis. While these drugs can sometimes provide effective relief, they are prescribed far too often, frequently without discussing with patients the possible alternatives and potential adverse outcomes, both physical and mental.

"Medicating Normal" follows five people who are harmed by the very medications they believed would help them. It is the untold story of the serious consequences that can occur when market-driven medicine intersects with human beings in distress.

Credits: Directors: Lynn Cunningham and Wendy Ractliffe | Producers: Lynn Cunningham, Wendy Ractliffe and Muffie Meyer.