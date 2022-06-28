Give Now
Sharing Butte Creek

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 28, 2022 at 12:27 PM PDT
The Honey Run Covered Bridge — spanning over Butte Creek, in northern Butte County, Calif.
Library of Congress/ Jet Lowe, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
The Honey Run Covered Bridge — spanning over Butte Creek, in northern Butte County, Calif.

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand now with PBS Video App

"Sharing Butte Creek" tells an incredible story of positive environmental change in Northern California. More than a hundred years of human development transformed the natural environment obliterating the natural wetlands that once were all around. But immense effort over the last thirty years driven by unbelievable partnerships has brought back robust bird populations and salmon runs. Butte Creek is today a potent model for conservation across California and the nation.

Credit: Emmy award winning producer, photographer, editor, Kit Tyler

