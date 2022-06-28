Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand now with PBS Video App

"Sharing Butte Creek" tells an incredible story of positive environmental change in Northern California. More than a hundred years of human development transformed the natural environment obliterating the natural wetlands that once were all around. But immense effort over the last thirty years driven by unbelievable partnerships has brought back robust bird populations and salmon runs. Butte Creek is today a potent model for conservation across California and the nation.

Sharing Butte Creek (Full Episode Expires: 6/04/25)

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Credit: Emmy award winning producer, photographer, editor, Kit Tyler