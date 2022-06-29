CONNECTED: A SEARCH FOR UNITY: Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Tuesdays, July 5 - Aug. 2, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesdays, July 6 - Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / All episodes are on demand now with KPBS Passport!

In CONNECTED: A SEARCH FOR UNITY, Monty Moran – former CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill – travels the country asking people from all walks of life to share their stories and experiences. In the process, he helps show how the world is united in its common struggle to find meaning and purpose. Across each hour-long episode, Monty looks for answers by listening and learning from their collective wisdom.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The Rose That Grew From Concrete” (Little Rock, Arkansas) premieres Tuesday, July 5, at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, July 6 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Tim Campbell, a former all-state athlete, attended the historic Central High School in Little Rock. Central High is a few blocks from his childhood home and Wolfe Street, once one of the most violent streets in American due to gang activity. While struggle and hardship still exist, Tim reveals the truth: Wolfe Street is a place of incredible beauty and extraordinary people.

Courtesy of American Public Television Tim Campbell, a former all-state athlete, overcame a difficult childhood and has dedicated his life to helping others.

Episode 2: “The New World” (Columbus, Ohio) premieres Tuesday, July 12 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Columbus, Ohio is now home to nearly 70,000 Somali immigrants and refugees. For many Somalis, it has been a long and dangerous journey in pursuit of a better life. While achievements have been made, many Somali people still endure challenges in becoming understood and accepted. This exploration into a beautiful community and their Muslim faith, yields emotional tales of perseverance and strength.

Episode 3: “The Happy Farmer” (Brookings, South Dakota) premieres Tuesday, July 19 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, July 20 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Joel Gindo arrived in Iowa from Tanzania, Africa to attend college with only $200 in his pocket. Full of happiness and a childhood dream to become a farmer, his unlikely journey led him to South Dakota where he asked for the help and support of strangers who took him under their wing. Along the way, the people of this extraordinary farming community have become his closest friends and mentors.

Courtesy of American Public Television Joel Gindo, an immigrant from Tanzania, works tirelessly towards his dream of becoming a farmer in S.D.

Episode 4: “The Aviator” (Kentucky and North Carolina) premieres Tuesday, July 26 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, July 27 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The United States Navy, Marines, and Air Force have produced the most talented aviators in the world. Each have endured great challenges and overcome extraordinary hardships from active combat, loss of life, stress, and the many sacrifices that come with a life of duty and service. This is a reminder and realization that what you often see portrayed in major Hollywood movies is far from reality.

Courtesy of American Public Television Jonathon “Stroke” Dipole, Monty Moran, Ernesto “Carlos” Howard. The United States armed forces have produced the most talented aviators in the world.

Episode 5: “Louisiana Life” (Southern Louisiana) premieres Tuesday, August 2 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, August 3 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - From deep in the Bayou to the alleys of New Orleans, Monty explores the many traditions, foods, and music found at almost every home and street corner. And through the experiences of Voodoo priests and priestesses, the truth and beauty behind this often mis-understood religion is explored. The breathtaking images and sounds of Southern Louisiana yield haunting tales of love and togetherness.

Courtesy of American Public Television Jourdan Thibodeaux. The journey into the bayou and New Orleans yields a beautiful portrait of Louisiana.

