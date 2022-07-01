EXPEDITION WITH STEVE BACKSHALL: Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Wednesdays, July 6 - Aug. 10, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sundays, July 10 - Aug. 14 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

Naturalist Steve Backshall has dedicated his life to exploring some of the most remote locations on Earth, places never seen by human eyes. In Season 2 of EXPEDITION, Backshall ventures deeper into the unknown, shining a light on unexplored corners of the planet.

EXPEDITION: Preview: Season 2

On a mission to discover fresh insights that could help to secure a future for the world’s wildlife, Backshall and his hand-picked team of experts dive with sharks in Mexico’s Eastern Pacific, search for apes in Africa’s unexplored jungles, paddle into the heart of brown bear territory in the Far East, explore the uncharted volcanic underworld of Saudi Arabia’s ancient deserts and climb the Djangart mountains of Kyrgyzstan in search of endangered snow leopards. Backshall has big ambitions, and, on this rapidly changing planet, the stakes have never been higher.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Kamchatka: Expedition Grizzly River” premieres Wednesday, July 6 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, July 10 at 10: p.m. KPBS 2 - Join Steve Backshall on the Kamchatka peninsula as he takes on white water so extreme it has never been attempted. In the pristine wilderness, Steve and his team explore an area packed with more brown bears than almost anywhere else on the planet.

EXPEDITION: Unexplored Bear Country

Episode 2: “Saudi Arabia: Expedition Volcanic Underworld” premieres Wednesday, July 13 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, July 17 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Follow Steve on a mission to explore an unmapped volcanic underworld in search of the longest lava tube in Arabia. On this expedition, Steve and his team start their journey at the ancient city of Hegra, where secrets lie waiting to be uncovered.

EXPEDITION: Lava Tube Artifacts

Episode 3: “Kyrgyzstan: Expedition Mountain Ghost” premieres Wednesday, July 20 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, July 24 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Travel to Kyrgyzstan with Steve as he searches for snow leopards, one of the world's most endangered species. If evidence of snow leopards breeding in the Djangart valley is found, Steve and his team hope to turn it into a protected nature reserve

EXPEDITION: Tracking the Mountain Ghost

Episode 4: “Gabon: Expedition Jungle Paradise” premieres Wednesday, July 27 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, July 31 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Travel to the Moukalaba Doudou National Park with Steve, whose mission is to explore what animals are in the jungle beyond. Steve and his team hope to discover if this jungle could be home to an undiscovered population of chimpanzees.

EXPEDITION: Forest Creatures at Night

Episode 5: “Socorro: Expedition Shark Island” premieres Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Aug. 7 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Dive with Steve on an expedition to the remote volcanic island of Clarion in the Revillagigedo National Park. Steve and his team are looking to discover where shark mothers give birth and help protect a new generation of these ocean giants.

EXPEDITION: Diving Roca Partida

Episode 6: “Expedition Unseen” premieres Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Aug. 14 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Embark with Steve to the remotest parts of the planet in search of precious natural wonders. From Saudi Arabia to Kamchatka, Steve and his team unearth the secrets of an ancient civilization and discovers wildlife more at risk than ever before.

EXPEDITION: Gorilla Group Gentil

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes of EXPEDITION WITH STEVE BACKSHALL will be available to stream concurrently with broadcast starting July 6, 2022, on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

EXPEDITION: Mexican Mob Squad

Credits:

A True to Nature Production distributed by FremantleMedia International for PBS. Bill Gardner is Executive in Charge for PBS. The series is executive produced by Wendy Darke. Commissioned by BBC and UKTV, with funding for the PBS presentation provided by public television viewers.