GRANTCHESTER: Season 7 on MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, July 10 - Aug. 14, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App.

GRANTCHESTER: Season 7 picks up in the long hot summer of 1959 with wedding season in full swing in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester. Starring Robson Green as Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Will Davenport.

GRANTCHESTER: Official Teaser

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: premieres Sunday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A dead body is found on a local estate. Will and Geordie find themselves investigating stories of lost love and familial inheritance in an attempt to uncover the killer.

Episode 2 premieres Sunday, July 17 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Lester Carmichael, the owner of a cleaning goods brand, is found dead in curious circumstances. Will and Geordie’s investigation leads them to an address where they discover Lester’s private life is less spotless than the pristine image he and his wife like to present to the public.

Episode 3 premieres Sunday, July 24 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A vagrant is found dead in the doorway of Leonard’s café. Geordie can’t shake the feeling that this murder could be connected to two previous unsolved cases – is there a killer out there targeting the homeless?

Episode 4 premieres Sunday, July 31 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A member of Will’s own congregation is found murdered just before a church fundraising event. It quickly becomes clear that the victim was not quite the upstanding member of the community Will believed him to have been.

Episode 5 premieres Sunday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Will and Geordie investigate a murder and missing persons case at a senior citizen’s care home. It’s unclear if some of the victims may also be perpetrators of the crime....

Episode 6 premieres Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Another homeless man is found dead and killed in the same manner as the previous victims. Geordie and Will realize that they may have sent the wrong man to prison, and the real killer may still be at large.

Credits:

A co-production of Kudos and MASTERPIECE. The series is based on "The Grantchester Mysteries" by James Runcie and developed for television by Daisy Coulam. The excutive producers are Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Daisy Coulam, Robson Green, Rebecca Eaton, and Susanne Simpson. The producer is Tim Whitby. The writers are Louise Ironside, Daisy Coulam, Tumi Belo, Richard Cookson, and John Jackson. The directors are Tim Fywell, Tom Brittney and Katherine Churcher.