WRITE AROUND THE WORLD WITH RICHARD E. GRANT (New Series Premiere)

Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

In WRITE AROUND THE WORLD, actor Richard E. Grant (DOWNTON ABBEY; "Gosford Park") travels in the footsteps of notable authors whose work has been inspired by the culture, cities and landscapes of southern France, southern Italy and southern Spain.

Richard E Grant: Write Around The World | Trailer - BBC Trailers

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + encore Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Richard E. Grant journeys to southern Italy, visiting Naples, Pompeii, Positano and Matera, in the footsteps of writers inspired by the country, its culture and history.

Key passages from books are referenced as he goes along, including works by Charles Dickens ("Pictures From Italy"), Elena Ferrante ("My Brilliant Friend"), Elizabeth Gilbert ("Eat, Pray, Love"), Norman Lewis ("Naples 44"), Robert Harris ("Pompeii"), Patricia Highsmith ("The Talented Mr, Ripley") and Carlo Levi ("Christ Stopped at Eboli’") .

Richard delves into the lives and experiences of these literary greats, giving him fresh insights into the people and diversity of southern Italy as well as its distinctive and captivating landscapes. He also discovers examples of books that have had a direct effect on the area’s prosperity

Richard E Grant reading"Pompeii" by Robert Harris.

Episode 2 Premieres Monday, Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. on KPBS + encore Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. KPBS 2 - Richard journeys to southern France, visiting the Cévennes mountains, Marseille, Juan-les-Pins on the French Riviera and Grasse in the hills north of Cannes.

Key passages from books are referenced as he goes along, including works by Robert Louis Stevenson ("Travels With a Donkey in the Cévennes’"), Alexandre Dumas ("The Count of Monte Cristo"),F Scott Fitzgerald ("Tender is the Night"), Elizabeth David ("Book of Mediterranean Food") and Patrick Süskind ("Perfume: The Story of a Murderer").

Richard not only learns about the lives of these great authors, but also experiences many of the places immortalized in the literary classics they created.

Richard E Grant (left) holds a copy of "Notes from the Cévennes" by Adam Thorpe

Episode 3 Premieres Monday, Aug.15 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + encore Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Richard travels to Andalusia, visiting Granada, the Alpujarras, the Taja Gorge, Almuñécar and Marbella, in the footsteps of writers inspired by the country, its culture and history.

Key passages from books are referenced as he goes along, including works by one of Spain’s most celebrated figures, the poet and playwright, Federico García Lorca, Ernest Hemingway ("Death in the Afternoon’," his exploration of bullfighting, and "For Whom the Bell Tolls"), Laurie Lee ("As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning"), and J.G. Ballard ("Cocaine Nights") ,

Richard not only learns about the lives of these writers, but also experiences many of the places immortalized in the literary classics they created.

Richard E. Grant gets a view of Alhambra, Granada.

