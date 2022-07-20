Sunday, July 31, 2022 from Noon - 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

AERIAL EGYPT showcases Egypt's rich ancient history, world heritage sites, and vibrant modern culture — all from the air. The two-part series gives a truly unique view into Egypt's treasures, including the Sphinx, Abu Simbel, and the city of Cairo.

Your web browser is not supported AERIAL EGYPT Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Sunday, July 31 at Noon on KPBS TV - Egypt's incredible history is seen from above with its many pyramids and the unique Sphinx, as well as sites central to the Christian and Islamic faiths including the New Administrative Capital and the largest mosque and cathedral in Africa. The episode then tackles traffic, new roads, and the Nile River; and sheds light on Cairo's iconic squares, the Grand Egyptian Museum, the magical coastal city of Alexandria and its founder Alexander the Great, the beautiful oasis of Siwa, and the New Suez Canal.

Courtesy of American Public Television AERIAL EGYPT showcases Egypt's rich ancient history, world heritage sites, and vibrant modern culture — all from the air. The two-part series gives a truly unique view into Egypt's treasures, including the Sphinx (pictured), Abu Simbel, and the city of Cairo.

Episode 2: Sunday, July 31 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV - A hot air balloon introduces the treasures of Luxor and its temples: the mortuary temple of Queen Hatshepsut, the Valley of the Kings, Medinet Habu, Karnak and The Temple of Luxor. Sun worship and farming in the Pharaonic era leads to Benban Solar Park, Jebel El-Zeit wind farms and Egypt's new energy and greenhouse mega projects. The episode takes us to amazing tourism destinations all over Egypt including: Wadi Ryan, Wadi Hitan, as well as the two oldest pyramids in Fayum.

Courtesy of American Public Television AERIAL EGYPT showcases Egypt's rich ancient history, world heritage sites, and vibrant modern culture — all from the air. The two-part series gives a truly unique view into Egypt's treasures, including the Sphinx, Abu Simbel, and the city of Cairo.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Both episodes are on demand now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television