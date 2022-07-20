AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Chinese Noodles and Meatballs

Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand

On this episode, test cook Lan Lam cooks host Bridget Lancaster Dan Dan Mian (Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork). Equipment expert Adam Ried shares with host Julia Collin Davison his top picks for mortars and pestles. Test cook Dan Souza and Julia make comforting Shīzi Tóu (Lion’s Head Meatballs).

Steve Klise/ Courtesy of American Public Television Dan Dan Mian (Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork)



Dan Dan Mian (Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork) If you can’t find Sichuan chili powder, substitute Korean red pepper flakes (gochugaru). Sichuan peppercorns provide a tingly, numbing sensation that’s important to this dish; find them in the spice aisle at Asian markets. We prefer the chewy texture of fresh, eggless Chinese wheat noodles here. If they aren’t available, substitute fresh lo mein or ramen noodles or 8 ounces of dried lo mein noodles. Download attachment To view PDF files, download Acrobat Reader

