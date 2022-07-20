AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Chinese Noodles and Meatballs
Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand
On this episode, test cook Lan Lam cooks host Bridget Lancaster Dan Dan Mian (Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork). Equipment expert Adam Ried shares with host Julia Collin Davison his top picks for mortars and pestles. Test cook Dan Souza and Julia make comforting Shīzi Tóu (Lion’s Head Meatballs).
Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:
This episode is available on demand with the PBS Video App, the series website and on Facebook.
Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.
AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram + @TestKitchen on Twitter
Distributed by American Public Television.