Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Chinese Noodles and Meatballs

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM PDT
Shizi Tou (Lion's Head Meatballs)
Carl Tremblay / Courtesy of American Public Television
/
Chantal Lambeth
Shizi Tou (Lion's Head Meatballs)

Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand

On this episode, test cook Lan Lam cooks host Bridget Lancaster Dan Dan Mian (Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork). Equipment expert Adam Ried shares with host Julia Collin Davison his top picks for mortars and pestles. Test cook Dan Souza and Julia make comforting Shīzi Tóu (Lion’s Head Meatballs).

Dan Dan Mian (Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork)
Steve Klise/ Courtesy of American Public Television
Dan Dan Mian (Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork)

Dan Dan Mian (Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork)
If you can’t find Sichuan chili powder, substitute Korean red pepper flakes (gochugaru). Sichuan peppercorns provide a tingly, numbing sensation that’s important to this dish; find them in the spice aisle at Asian markets. We prefer the chewy texture of fresh, eggless Chinese wheat noodles here. If they aren’t available, substitute fresh lo mein or ramen noodles or 8 ounces of dried lo mein noodles.
Download attachment
To view PDF files, download Acrobat Reader.

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode is available on demand with the PBS Video App, the series website and on Facebook.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram + @TestKitchen on Twitter

Distributed by American Public Television.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News