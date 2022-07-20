Give Now
In The Water, Behind The Lens

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 20, 2022 at 4:02 PM PDT
A young surfer catches a wave. This is a film about water photographers and the dangers and challenges they face to get the shot seen in magazines and covers all over the world.

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

"In the Water, Behind the Lens" examines the world of surf photography. Shooting from the water, photographers face many dangers, ranging from being hit by a surfboard, drowning, or being attacked by sharks. This film tells the story of these passionate water photographers, located all over the world, and all in pursuit of the perfect shot.

Credits:

Producer: Johnny Gonzales. Presented by Public Media Group of Southern California (PBS SoCal).

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
