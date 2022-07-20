Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

"In the Water, Behind the Lens" examines the world of surf photography. Shooting from the water, photographers face many dangers, ranging from being hit by a surfboard, drowning, or being attacked by sharks. This film tells the story of these passionate water photographers, located all over the world, and all in pursuit of the perfect shot.

In the Water, Behind the Lens

Credits:

Producer: Johnny Gonzales. Presented by Public Media Group of Southern California (PBS SoCal).