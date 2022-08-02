GUILT Season 2 On MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Aug. 28 – Sept. 11, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + PBS Video App / Season 1 is available now on KPBS Passport!

Hailed by The Guardian (UK) as “a witty, scintillating treat,” the contemporary dramedy set in Edinburgh continues with riveting plot twists and a strong vein of dark humor. When disgraced lawyer Max McCall (Mark Bonnar) is released from prison, he finds himself entwined in a gripping new story with characters old and new, as they battle the consequences of their actions amidst shocking new developments. Emun Elliot returns as Kenny and Phyllis Logan (DOWNTON ABBEY) joins the cast as Maggie.

A Guide to the Cast and Characters of Guilt

GUILT: Season 2 Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Aug. 28 from 9-10 p.m. on KPBS TV - In an Edinburgh cellar, two gunshots ring out. Across town, Max McCall is released from prison. Those two events gradually come together as we watch Max try to rebuild his life.

Erin (SARA VICKERS), Max (MARK BONNAR) in MASTERPIECE Mystery! GUILT: Season 2.

Episode 2 premieres Sunday, Aug. 28 from 10-11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Max and Kenny find a local Minister to be more of an obstacle than they anticipated. Pressure builds for Erin, while Teddy is seeking answers.

Robert Pereira Hind/BBC/Expectation/Happy Tramp North Kenny (EMUN ELLIOTT) and Sandy (IAN PIRIE) in MASTERPIECE Mystery! GUILT: Season 2.

Episode 3 premieres Sunday, Sept. 4 from 9-10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Max and Erin’s relationship grows ever more complicated, as the pressure on Max from his police handler Jackie steadily increases, and he has a surprising meeting.

Episode 4 premieres Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9-10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Max and Jake pick up arguments old and new, while the Lynches face their darkest secret. Max offers Erin a way out but is running out of time to find one for himself.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Season 1 is available now on KPBS Passport!

Sandy (IAN PIRIE), Max (MARK BONNAR), Kenny (EMUN ELLIOTT)

Join The Conversation:

Credits:

An Expectation and Happy Tramp North production for BBC Scotland in association with BBC Studios. The executive producers are Nerys Evans, Neil Forsyth and Neil Webster. The series is written and created by Neil Forsyth. The producer is Eric Coulter. The director is Patrick Harkins.