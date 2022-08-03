Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

Eight-time GRAMMY Award winner George “Buddy” Guy is one of the most influential guitarists of all time. Born and raised in Lettsworth, Louisiana, he rose to prominence in the 1950s as the guitarist for Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf in the iconic Chicago blues scene, directly inspiring Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix and many more. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Guy is a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues and one of the final surviving connections to a historic era in the country’s musical evolution.

Buddy Guy True To The Blues preview

Combining footage from the AMERICAN MASTERS documentary, “Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away,” with additional performances, “Buddy Guy: True To The Blues” includes interviews with Guy, who talks about his life and rich career. It also features interviews with Tom Hambridge, Buddy’s music producer, and musicians Guy influenced, including Gary Clark, Jr., Eric Clapton and John Mayer.

How blues legend Buddy Guy got his hands on his first guitar

Courtesy of Caroline Greyshock Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and eight-time GRAMMY winner Buddy Guy.

