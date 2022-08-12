Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

In 1983, David Bowie embarked on The Serious Moonlight Tour, a worldwide concert tour to support the release of his new album, “Let’s Dance.” The tour opened in Brussels, Belgium, in May and ended in Hong Kong in December, selling over 2.6 million tickets for 96 performances in 15 countries. At the time it was Bowie’s longest, largest and most successful concert tour to date.

Courtesy of DCD Rights David Bowie performs on his 1983 worldwide Serious Moonlight Tour. 1983

“David Bowie: Serious Moonlight” was recorded live in Vancouver on Sept. 12, 1983, capturing one of Bowie’s most dramatic, charismatic and memorable performances — now in a restored, High-Definition remaster as part of the ongoing celebration of the 75th anniversary of David Bowie’s birth, Bowie 75.

The concert features many of Bowie’s greatest hits, including “Let’s Dance,” “Heroes,” “Golden Years,” “Life On Mars?,” “China Girl” and “Space Oddity.”

David Bowie: Serious Moonlight - Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Courtesy of DCD Rights David Bowie performs on his 1983 worldwide Serious Moonlight Tour.

Distributed by DCD Rights under license from Jones/Tintoretto Entertainment Company, LLC