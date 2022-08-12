GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Don Carlos
Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Not available on demand
For the first time in its history, the Met presents the original five-act French version of Verdi’s epic opera of doomed love among royalty set against the backdrop of the Spanish Inquisition. With new staging by David McVicar, conductor Patrick Furrer leads a starry cast including tenor Matthew Polenzani in the title role, soprano Sonya Yoncheva as Élisabeth de Valois and mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton as Eboli. Bass-baritones Eric Owens and John Relyea are Philippe II and the Grand Inquisitor with baritone Etienne Dupuis as Rodrigue.
GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET “Don Carlos” is hosted by soprano Ailyn Pérez.
Cast:
- Matthew Polenzani – Don Carlos
- Sonya Yoncheva – Élisabeth de Valois
- Jamie Barton – Princess of Eboli
- Eric Owens – Philippe II, King of Spain
- John Relyea – Grand Inquisitor
- Etienne Dupuis – Rodrigue, Marquis of Posa
This film is no longer available on demand.
GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET is produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country. "Don Carlos" is directed for the screen by Gary Halvorson. For the Met: Mia Bongiovanni is supervising producer and Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik are producers. David Frost is music producer and Peter Gelb is executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is series producer; David Horn is executive producer.