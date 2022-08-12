Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Not available on demand

For the first time in its history, the Met presents the original five-act French version of Verdi’s epic opera of doomed love among royalty set against the backdrop of the Spanish Inquisition. With new staging by David McVicar, conductor Patrick Furrer leads a starry cast including tenor Matthew Polenzani in the title role, soprano Sonya Yoncheva as Élisabeth de Valois and mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton as Eboli. Bass-baritones Eric Owens and John Relyea are Philippe II and the Grand Inquisitor with baritone Etienne Dupuis as Rodrigue.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET “Don Carlos” is hosted by soprano Ailyn Pérez.

GP at the Met: Don Carlo: Preview

Cast:



Matthew Polenzani – Don Carlos

Sonya Yoncheva – Élisabeth de Valois

Jamie Barton – Princess of Eboli

Eric Owens – Philippe II, King of Spain

John Relyea – Grand Inquisitor

Etienne Dupuis – Rodrigue, Marquis of Posa

Jamie Barton sings "O Don Fatal"

This film is no longer available on demand.

Ken Howard / Met Opera Sonya Yoncheva as Élisabeth and Matthew Polenzani in the title role of Verdi's "Don Carlos."

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET is produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country. "Don Carlos" is directed for the screen by Gary Halvorson. For the Met: Mia Bongiovanni is supervising producer and Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik are producers. David Frost is music producer and Peter Gelb is executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is series producer; David Horn is executive producer.