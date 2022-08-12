Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Don Carlos

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 12, 2022 at 11:20 AM PDT
A scene from Act III of Verdi's "Don Carlos" with Eric Owens as Philippe II.
Ken Howard / Met Opera
A scene from Act III of Verdi's "Don Carlos" with Eric Owens as Philippe II.

Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Not available on demand

For the first time in its history, the Met presents the original five-act French version of Verdi’s epic opera of doomed love among royalty set against the backdrop of the Spanish Inquisition. With new staging by David McVicar, conductor Patrick Furrer leads a starry cast including tenor Matthew Polenzani in the title role, soprano Sonya Yoncheva as Élisabeth de Valois and mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton as Eboli. Bass-baritones Eric Owens and John Relyea are Philippe II and the Grand Inquisitor with baritone Etienne Dupuis as Rodrigue.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET “Don Carlos” is hosted by soprano Ailyn Pérez.
GP at the Met: Don Carlo: Preview

Cast:

  • Matthew Polenzani – Don Carlos
  • Sonya Yoncheva – Élisabeth de Valois
  • Jamie Barton – Princess of Eboli
  • Eric Owens – Philippe II, King of Spain
  • John Relyea – Grand Inquisitor
  • Etienne Dupuis – Rodrigue, Marquis of Posa
Jamie Barton sings "O Don Fatal"

This film is no longer available on demand.

Sonya Yoncheva as Élisabeth and Matthew Polenzani in the title role of Verdi's "Don Carlos."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
Sonya Yoncheva as Élisabeth and Matthew Polenzani in the title role of Verdi's "Don Carlos."

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET  is produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country. "Don Carlos" is directed for the screen by Gary Halvorson. For the Met: Mia Bongiovanni is supervising producer and Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik are producers. David Frost is music producer and Peter Gelb is executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is series producer; David Horn is executive producer.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News