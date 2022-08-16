Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at 8 p.m. and Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with KPBS Passport!

"The Great Whale Rescue" tells the incredible story of two beluga whales released from captivity into a wild ocean sanctuary and follows every step of their complex and deeply moving journey.

Little Grey and Little White are beluga whales living in captivity for the last ten years as entertainment attractions in China. New UK ownership of the park has brought about a commitment to return them to a life in the ocean.

John And The Team Release The Beluga Whales Back Into The Wild 🐋 | John Bishop’s Great Whale Rescue

The documentary charts the nearly two-year process, battling challenging international logistics, a pandemic, illness and bad weather along the way.

1 of 8 Seal Life Trust is creating the first open water sanctuary for two beluga whales named Little Grey and Little White, currently in Chengfeng Ocean World, Shanghai. Aaron Chown/PA Wire. Courtesy of American Public Television 2 of 8 Seal Life Trust is creating the first open water sanctuary for 2 beluga whales named Little Grey and Little White currently in Chengfeng Ocean World, Shanghai. Aaron Chown/PA Wire. Courtesy of American Public Television 3 of 8 Seal Life Trust is creating the first open water sanctuary for two beluga whales named Little Grey and Little White currently in Chengfeng Ocean World, Shanghai. Aaron Chown/PA Wire. Courtesy of American Public Television 4 of 8 Little Grey and Little White at Ocean World, Shanghai. Sea Life Trust are creating the worlds first open-water sanctuary for Beluga Whales. These whales currently held in captivity as show animals, are set to be transported by land sea and air to Klettsvik Bay, Heimay Island in Iceland. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Monday May 7, 2018 5 of 8 "The Great Whale Rescue" tells the incredible story of two beluga whales released from captivity into a wild ocean sanctuary (pictured) and follows every step of their complex and deeply moving journey. Aaron Chown/PA Wire. Courtesy of American Public Television 6 of 8 Seal Life Trust is creating the first open water sanctuary for two beluga whales named Little Grey and Little White, currently in Chengfeng Ocean World, Shanghai. Aaron Chown/ PA Wire. Courtesy of American Public Television 7 of 8 Seal Life Trust is creating the first open water sanctuary for two beluga whales named Little Grey and Little White currently in Chengfeng Ocean World, Shanghai. Aaron Chown/PA Wire. Courtesy of American Public Television 8 of 8 Seal Life Trust is creating the first open water sanctuary for two beluga whales named Little Grey and Little White currently in Chengfeng Ocean World, Shanghai. Aaron Chown/PA Wire. Courtesy of American Public Television

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Credits:

Produced by Plimsoll Productions. Distributed by American Public Television.