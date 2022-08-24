GREAT PERFORMANCES: Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2022

Premieres Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

Conducted for the first time by Grammy Award-winning Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons, the Vienna Philharmonic’s annual summer night concert returns to the Schönbrunn Palace Gardens. Featuring French cellist Gautier Capuçon as a soloist performing Camille Saint-Säens' Concerto for Cello No. 1, the orchestra also performs a selection of works from classical composers such as Ludwig van Beethoven, Johann Strauss, Mykola Lysenko and more.

Courtesy of Anoush Abrar / PBS Gautier Capucon

Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2022 Preview

Musical Selections:



Ludwig van Beethoven – “Leonore” Overture No. 3

Mykola Lysenko – “Farewell” Waltz in C minor

Camille Saint-Saëns – Concerto for Cello and Orchestra No.1



Viennese Spirit Waltz from Vienna Philharmonic

Encores:



Myroslav Skoryk – “Melody” version for cello and orchestra

Georges Enescu – Romanian Rhapsody No. 1

Bedřich Smetana – “The Bartered Bride” Overture

Antonin Dvorák – “Slavonic Dance” in E minor

Johann Strauss Jr. – “Viennese Blood” Waltz

Marco Borggreve / PBS Andris Nelsons, 2018

Noteworthy Facts:



Last year, Gautier Capuçon brought 27 music and dance students on tour with him to perform in 19 concerts as part of his musical odyssey, “Un été en France.”

The Vienna Philharmonic has an annual summer residency at the Salzburg Festival and performs more than 50 concerts a year on its international tours.

The Vienna Philharmonic has performed its Summer Night Concert at the Schönbrunn Palace Gardens in Vienna since 2004.

Cellist Gautier Capuçon Plays Concerto for Cello No.1

Watch On Your Schedule:

The concert premieres Friday, August 26 at 9 p.m. on PBS, pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app.

Credits:

A production of Wiener Philharmoniker and ORF in association with The WNET Group. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, John Walker is writer and Bill Kabel producer; Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

