GREAT PERFORMANCES: Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2022
Premieres Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App
Conducted for the first time by Grammy Award-winning Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons, the Vienna Philharmonic’s annual summer night concert returns to the Schönbrunn Palace Gardens. Featuring French cellist Gautier Capuçon as a soloist performing Camille Saint-Säens' Concerto for Cello No. 1, the orchestra also performs a selection of works from classical composers such as Ludwig van Beethoven, Johann Strauss, Mykola Lysenko and more.
Musical Selections:
- Ludwig van Beethoven – “Leonore” Overture No. 3
- Mykola Lysenko – “Farewell” Waltz in C minor
- Camille Saint-Saëns – Concerto for Cello and Orchestra No.1
Encores:
- Myroslav Skoryk – “Melody” version for cello and orchestra
- Georges Enescu – Romanian Rhapsody No. 1
- Bedřich Smetana – “The Bartered Bride” Overture
- Antonin Dvorák – “Slavonic Dance” in E minor
- Johann Strauss Jr. – “Viennese Blood” Waltz
Noteworthy Facts:
- Last year, Gautier Capuçon brought 27 music and dance students on tour with him to perform in 19 concerts as part of his musical odyssey, “Un été en France.”
- The Vienna Philharmonic has an annual summer residency at the Salzburg Festival and performs more than 50 concerts a year on its international tours.
- The Vienna Philharmonic has performed its Summer Night Concert at the Schönbrunn Palace Gardens in Vienna since 2004.
Watch On Your Schedule:
The concert premieres Friday, August 26 at 9 p.m. on PBS, pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app.
