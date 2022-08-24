Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now

Guest: Jen Easterly, United States Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

This week's guest says the next decade will be a turning point in the global cyber arms race. And she should know. Jen Easterly heads the U.S. government agency tasked with defending the country from all cyber threats, foreign and domestic.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Cyber Wars to Come

Jen Easterly is optimistic about the state of America’s cyber defenses, she tells Ian Bremmer on the GZERO WORLD podcast. As director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, she is tasked with defending the country from all cyber threats, foreign and domestic, at a time when the stakes are very high. The next decade will be a turning point in the global cyber arms race. From Russian-backed ransomware attacks against America’s largest oil pipeline to the phone scammer who won’t leave you alone during dinner, we’re living in a brave new world.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

