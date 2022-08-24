Give Now
San Diego Film Awards 2022

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 24, 2022 at 3:01 PM PDT
Producer Jodi Cilley
Courtesy of Film Consortium San Diego
Producer Jodi Cilley

Premieres Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

Filmed at the world-famous Hotel del Coronado, the 2022 San Diego Film Awards will recognize excellence in over 20 categories for local narrative and documentary films made by independent and professional filmmakers. Since 2014, it is the only local awards show that recognizes cast, crew, and filmmakers for their achievements. This year’s awards show will focus on San Diego's film history, sharing fascinating facts and trivia about San Diego's production history and highlight the movies - from indy darlings to blockbuster hits - that were made right here in America's finest city. This year's show is hosted by Laura Bohlin and Derrick Acosta.

San Diego Film Awards (2022)

The three time Emmy-nominated San Diego Film Awards is produced by Film Consortium San Diego with funding by KPBS, Heartland Films, and Panasonic Lumix.

