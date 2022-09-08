Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Life - A PBS NEWSHOUR Special

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

To commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II, PBS NEWSHOUR will present “Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Life.” The special will explore Queen Elizabeth’s life, legacy, and her influence within the royal family, across the United Kingdom, and around the world.

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, dead at 96

Related: King Charles III will succeed Queen Elizabeth II. Who is next in line to take the throne?

