Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Life - A PBS NEWSHOUR Special

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 8, 2022 at 1:01 PM PDT
PBS NewsHour Cast
Courtesy of Mike Morgan
L-R: William Brangham (Correspondent); Stephanie Sy (Correspondent and PBS NEWSHOUR West Anchor); Nick Schifrin (Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent); Lisa Desjardins (Capitol Hill Correspondent); Geoff Bennett (Chief Washington Correspondent and PBS NEWSHOUR WEEKEND Anchor); Judy Woodruff (Anchor and Managing Editor); Amna Nawaz (Chief Correspondent and Primary Substitute Anchor); John Yang (National Correspondent); Nicole Ellis (Digital Anchor) and Jeffery Brown (Chief Correspondent for Arts, Culture and Society).

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

To commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II, PBS NEWSHOUR will present “Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Life.” The special will explore Queen Elizabeth’s life, legacy, and her influence within the royal family, across the United Kingdom, and around the world.

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth - A Royal Life
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, dead at 96

This program will become available with the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

