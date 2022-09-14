Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

“True Colors: LGBTQ+ Our Stories, Our Songs” celebrates the stories and music that make us who we are. Offering a unique look at the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the United States, the special shares real-life stories of hope, resilience and triumph from people across the country, artistically represented through thematically relevant music. Exploring the personal journeys of remarkable individuals, the program connects these heartfelt stories with the history of the LGBTQ+ movement.

True Colors: Lgbtq+ Our Stories, Our Songs - Preview

Courtesy of Kevin Parisi Indigo Girls perform "Closer to Fine."

Hosted by Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider, “True Colors: LGBTQ+ Our Stories, Our Songs,” includes musical performances by: Indigo Girls (“Closer to Fine”); country-pop singer Billy Gilman (“For Our World”); indie-pop singer, songwriter Morgxn (“Wonder”); drag artists Peppermint, Alexis Michelle and Jujubee, performing “(A Little More) Mascara” from "La Cage Aux Folles"; GLEE sensation Chris Colfer; celebrated Christian singer Trey Pearson (“Hey Jesus”); trans opera singer Breanna Sinclairé (“Somewhere” from "West Side Story"); and Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winner André de Shields (“The Colors of My Life” from "Barnum").

Courtesy of Kevin Parisi / PBS André de Shields performs "The Colors of My Life" from "Barnum."

All performers are joined by The American Pops Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Luke Frazier. In addition, the special features interviews with former NBA player Jason Collins and Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actress and activist Cynthia Nixon and other individuals sharing their inspiring real-life stories.

Courtesy of Kevin Parisi

Breanna Sinclairé performs "Somewhere" from "West Side Story."

Watch On Your Schedule:

This program is available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Courtesy of Kevin Parisi Trey Pearson performs “Hey Jesus.”

About the American Pops Orchestra:

APO was founded in 2015 with a mission to breathe new life into orchestral pops programming and inspire diverse audiences to discover the wealth of the material in the Great American Songbook in dynamic new ways. Seeing an opportunity to challenge the status-quo of the repertoire performed by orchestras, founder and music director, Luke Frazier, created The American Pops with the intent of breaking the mold of the traditional pops orchestra.

This new distinctly “American” orchestra brings together versatile musicians and reimagined programming focused around the Great American Songbook, presenting it with an approachable, fresh spin to engage diverse audiences. Through non-traditional orchestral settings, APO aims to deliver popular American classics to those who already know and love them, while also introducing these timeless pieces to younger generations in approachable settings. To learn more, visit www.TheAmericanPops.org.

Courtesy of Kevin Parisi Morgxn performs “Wonder.”

Credits: Nouveau Productions. Release date June 2022.