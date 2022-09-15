Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Seasons 3-10 are currently available on demand with with KPBS Passport

Magnificent, wild and culturally rich, Zambia is everything you think Africa is and more. Joseph first flies into the South Luangwa National Park for astonishing wildlife and cultural encounters. On this episode, we join Joseph on village visits, jeep excursions as well as on a walking safari for close encounters with the King of Beasts!

He then heads south along the great Zambezi River. There he canoes through “Hippo City,” visits with a pride of lions, and for the icing on the cake journeys to Victoria Falls or as the locals call it, Mosi-oa-Tunya — “The Smoke that Thunders.”

In one of the world’s great wonders he swims in the “Devil’s Pool” and leans out into the 300-foot abyss. In the end, he discovers that although Zambia’s wildlife is impressive and its natural wonders, breathtaking, it is the majesty of its people’s gentle smiles, open hearts, and quiet strength that outshines it all!

JOSEPH ROSENDO'S TRAVELSCOPE: Zambia – Bush & River Safari: Preview

About The Series:

Emmy Award-winning series JOSEPH ROSENDO’S TRAVELSCOPE crosses the globe from North America to Africa to Asia. Season 11 features town and country experiences in Portland, Maine in the naturally rich Blue Hill peninsula, and a relaxing cruise down the World Heritage Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Canada. Then, host Joseph Rosendo travels to Zambia for a wildlife safari in the Luangwa Valley, and follows the Zambezi River to Victoria Falls.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Seasons 3-10 are currently available on demand with with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

The series is available for purchase on Amazon Video