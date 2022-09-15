Premieres Saturdays, Sept. 17 - Dec. 10, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

Set in 1920s Seville, where Teresa, a woman with a mysterious past, flees to a young girls' academy with a secret goal related to the academy itself. LA OTRA MIRADA portrays the journey of brave women finding their own voice.

Spanish-language drama

LA OTRA MIRADA Season 1 Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Tobacco, Pants and Jazz” premieres Saturday, Sept. 17 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - After the mysterious murder of the Spanish ambassador in Lisbon, Teresa follows a lead to a young girls' academy in Seville. Teresa decides to pose as a teacher and applies for a place at the academy.

Episode 2: “A Vote of Confidence” premieres Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Rumors about Teresa are beginning to spread as she resembles the suspect in the murder of the Spanish ambassador in Lisbon. Meanwhile, the academy is involved in a crisis forcing Manuela and Luisa to compete for the principal position.

Courtesy of © 2018 RTVE/BOOMERANG TV FICCIÓN / pbs Rumors about Teresa’s identity begin to spread throughout the academy in "A Vote of Confidence.”

Episode 3: “Portraits In Pastel Tones“ premieres Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV -Ángela goes with her family to take a portrait and meets Paula, an artist who awakens unknown feelings in her. Teresa meets an old acquaintance from Lisbon. Though her punishment is lifted, Roberta does not want to attend the Autumn Ball.

Courtesy of © 2018 RTVE/BOOMERANG TV FICCIÓN Ángela goes with her family to take a portrait. Teresa meets an old acquaintance from Lisbon in "Portraits In Pastel Tones."

Episode 4: “Right to Privacy” premieres Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Teachers discover that students are receiving erotic literature. Luisa starts teaching sex-ed and accepts help from Teresa. Meanwhile, Roberta receives a mysterious letter.

Courtesy of © 2018 RTVE/BOOMERANG TV FICCIÓN Teachers discover that students are receiving erotic literature. Luisa starts teaching sex-ed and accepts help from Teresa. Meanwhile, Roberta receives a mysterious letter in “Right to Privacy."

Episode 5: “The Life I Want to Live” premieres Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - A photo of Roberta causes rifts between her classmates. Macarena attacks another student, leading to severe consequences. Teresa questions Roberta about what happened between her and Rafita at the party on the farm.

Courtesy of © 2018 RTVE/BOOMERANG TV FICCIÓN Teresa questions Roberta about what happened between her and Rafita at the party on the farm in “The Life I Want to Live.”

Episode 6: “A Second Chance” premieres Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Manuela subjects students to an aptitude test. Teresa must deal with Roberta’s departure as Luisa is worried about Arcadio beginning a romantic relationship with one of the students of the academy, María Jesús.

Courtesy of © 2018 RTVE/BOOMERANG TV FICCIÓN Manuela subjects students to an aptitude test. Teresa must deal with Roberta’s departure in “A Second Chance.”

Episode 7: “I Think of Me” premieres Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Manuela doubts her life with Martín, who wants a child. Roberta wants to report Rafita to the authorities. Tomás asks Flavia for one last night together before her wedding. Ángela experiences a sweet moment with Paula.

Courtesy of © 2018 RTVE/BOOMERANG TV FICCIÓN Manuela doubts having a child with Martín. Roberta wants to report Rafita to the authorities in "I Think of Me."

Episode 8: "The First and Last Word" premieres Saturday, Nov 5 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Roberta's trial is underway. While the academy is willing to support her, the parents protest the involvement. Tomás struggles with his own feelings as he holds the key to the verdict.

Courtesy of © 2018 RTVE/BOOMERANG TV FICCIÓN Roberta's trial is underway. While the academy is willing to support her, the parents protest the involvement in "The First and Last Word."

Episode 9: "Way of the Cross" premieres Saturday, Nov 12 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Teresa stays at the academy alone over the holidays. Macarena confesses she knows that Ángela is having an affair and a small altercation arises. Flavia discovers that Tomás has been disowned by his own family.

Courtesy of © 2018 RTVE/BOOMERANG TV FICCIÓN Teresa stays at the academy alone over the holidays. Macarena confesses she knows that Ángela is having an affair in "Way of the Cross."

Episode 10: "Let it Go" premieres Saturday, Nov 19 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - A sad event emotionally disrupts everyone's life at the academy. Luisa is uncomfortable with Arcadio's pressure to sell the house. Ramón wants to impress Teresa on their first date. Ángela suffers in silence after David and his children abandon her.

Courtesy of © 2018 RTVE/BOOMERANG TV FICCIÓN A sad event emotionally disrupts everyone's life at the academy – Alicia, Candela’s older sister, has died in "Let It Go."

Episode 11: "The Mirror in Which I Look at Myself" premieres Saturday, Nov 26 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Due to a trip to Madrid, Manuela leaves the academy in Luisa's hands, who asks Doña Manuela to help her and revive an old tradition: the Capsule. Roberta tries to contact her parents while Flavia tries to hide her feelings for Tomás.

Courtesy of © 2018 RTVE/BOOMERANG TV FICCIÓN Due to a trip to Madrid, Manuela leaves the academy in Luisa's hands, but everything is a lie in "The Mirror in Which I Look at Myself."

Episode 12: "Being a Woman" premieres Saturday, Dec 3 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - With Ramón’s help, Teresa discovers the connection between her father and Roberta's. Students are revolutionized with cosmetics, using lipstick to feel more beautiful, except for María Jesús. Macarena feels bad for Ángela.

Courtesy of © 2018 RTVE/BOOMERANG TV FICCIÓN With Ramón’s help, Teresa discovers the connection between her father and Roberta's. Students are revolutionized with cosmetics, using lipstick to feel more beautiful, except for María Jesús. Macarena feels bad for Ángela in "Being a Woman."

Episode 13: "Alma Mater" premieres Saturday, Dec 10 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Teresa continues to unravel the investigation when a mysterious note makes her flee. As the end of the semester approaches, the academy faces a serious economic crisis.

Courtesy of © 2018 RTVE/BOOMERANG TV FICCIÓN Teresa continues to unravel the investigation when a mysterious note makes her flee in "Alma Mater."

Watch On Your Schedule:

