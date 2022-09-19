Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

Climate change, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 have disrupted the lives of millions globally. On this episode, Ian Bremmer sits down with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to find out how the international community should handle these unprecedented challenges.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Getting Back on Track

The UN's blueprint for making the world a better place is on life support. The pandemic wiped out years of progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and right now there's no way they'll be met by 2030. On the GZERO World podcast, Ian speaks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the United Nations headquarters just ahead of this year’s General Assembly. Their one-on-one conversation ranges from rescuing the SDGs, the war in Ukraine to global food insecurity, climate change, and authoritarianism on the rise; but Guterres sees signs of hope amid these converging crises. Guterres is known for bluntly stating the dangers we’re facing—and the need for immediate action.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

