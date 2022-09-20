Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

Set in Manhattan in 1905, GREAT PERFORMANCES "Intimate Apparel" tells the story of Esther Mills (Kearstin Piper Brown), a single African American seamstress who makes elaborate corsets and ladies’ undergarments. After beginning a letter-writing relationship with a mysterious laborer on the Panama Canal, she marries, but discovers the relationship is not what either of them expected. Through this romance and other interactions with friends, one of her clients, and the Orthodox Jewish man who sells fabrics to her, Esther realizes that only her self-reliance will see her through life’s challenges. Featuring music by Ricky Ian Gordon, a libretto by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage based on her play, and direction by Tony winner Bartlett Sher,

Sung in English from Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, the production was recorded in March 2022. The opera was developed by Lincoln Center Theater and the Metropolitan Opera as part of the Met/LCT New Works Program. GREAT PERFORMANCES "Intimate Apparel" cast also includes Justin Austin (George Armstrong), Adrienne Danrich (Mrs. Dickson), Arnold Livingston Geis (Mr. Marks), Naomi Louisa O’Connell (Mrs. Van Buren), and Krysty Swann (Mayme).

GREAT PERFORMANCES is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on PBS.org and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

© T Charles Erickson Photography / PBS Justin Austin, Adrienne Danrich,Kearstin and Piper Brown in "Intimate Apparel," by Lynn Nottage, directed by Bartlett Sher, Lincoln Center Theater Jan. 11, 2022

A production of Lincoln Center Theater and the Metropolitan Opera in association with The WNET Group, GREAT PERFORMANCES "Intimate Apparel" is directed for television by Gary Halvorson and produced by Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik; Tim Martyn is music producer, Mia Bongiovanni is supervising producer, and Peter Gelb and Adam Siegel are executive producers. The opera was developed by Lincoln Center Theater and the Metropolitan Opera as part of the Met/LCT New Works Program, a co-venture between the two institutions which is dedicated to developing new opera and music theater works. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Stephanie Dawson is post-production producer, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.