STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: The Breakfast Show

Whether you’re hosting guests or just seeking a reason to get out of bed, this show amps up your breakfast game by firing up the grill. First, a spectacular breakfast pizza. Next, a supremely satisfying twice grilled vegetable frittata. Finally, outrageous smoke-grilled cinnamon rolls from chef Russel Cunningham of St. Louis’ Union Station. Of course, there will be bacon.

BREAKFAST PIZZA

TWICE-GRILLED VEGETABLE FRITTATA

BACON BOURBON CINNAMON ROLLS

STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE Season 4 is jam-packed with new content, attractions, and recipes. For starters, Steven is working in a new location – the series’ first-ever urban setting –the mecca of Midwestern barbecue: St. Louis, Missouri. Featuring 13 half-hour episodes, this season is sure to inspire viewers to take their grilling game to the next level.

