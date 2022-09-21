Give Now
STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: The Breakfast Show

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM PDT
Steven Raichlen (right) with Union Station Chef Russel Cunningham
Courtesy of American Public Television
Steven Raichlen (right) with Union Station Chef Russel Cunningham

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with PBS Video App

Whether you’re hosting guests or just seeking a reason to get out of bed, this show amps up your breakfast game by firing up the grill. First, a spectacular breakfast pizza. Next, a supremely satisfying twice grilled vegetable frittata. Finally, outrageous smoke-grilled cinnamon rolls from chef Russel Cunningham of St. Louis’ Union Station. Of course, there will be bacon.

Recipes:
BREAKFAST PIZZA
TWICE-GRILLED VEGETABLE FRITTATA
BACON BOURBON CINNAMON ROLLS
STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: The Breakfast Show

STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE Season 4 is jam-packed with new content, attractions, and recipes. For starters, Steven is working in a new location – the series’ first-ever urban setting –the mecca of Midwestern barbecue: St. Louis, Missouri. Featuring 13 half-hour episodes, this season is sure to inspire viewers to take their grilling game to the next level.

Distributed by American Public Television

