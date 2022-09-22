Give Now
BROADCHURCH: Season 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM PDT
Joe Miller (Matthew Gravelle) in BROADCHURCH Season 2.
Colin Hutton/ Courtesy of Kudos Film and Television Limited
/
PBS
Joe Miller (Matthew Gravelle) in BROADCHURCH Season 2.

Sundays, Sept. 4 - Oct. 30, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Binge all episodes now with KPBS Passport!

In Season 2 of BROADCHURCH, the trial of the murderer proves more complicated than detectives Hardy and Miller expected. Meanwhile, a cold case brutally resurfaces.

Official BROADCHURCH Season 2 Trailer

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Sunday, Sept. 4 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Broadchurch is in turmoil as the accused killer of Daniel Latimer goes to trial. Meanwhile, Alec Hardy questions the Sandbrook case.

Detectives Ellie Miller (OLIVIA COLMAN) and Alec Hardy (DAVID TENNANT) in BROADCHURCH Season 2.
Colin Hutton / Courtesy of Kudos Film and Television Limited
/
PBS
Detectives Ellie Miller (OLIVIA COLMAN) and Alec Hardy (DAVID TENNANT) in BROADCHURCH Season 2.

Episode 2: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The people of Broadchurch struggle to come to terms with the devastating turn of events, and shockwaves reverberate through the town. What's next for Ellie and Hardy? And how will the news impact Mark and Beth Latimer?

Episode 3: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Hardy faces a race against time as Ellie discovers a startling new piece of evidence, forcing them to reassess their suspicions. Meanwhile, life for Mark and Beth is about to change forever, as Ellie comes under intense pressure from all sides.
Detective Ellie Miller (OLIVIA COLMAN) in BROADCHURCH Season 2.
Colin Hutton / Copyright ITV/Kudos
/
PBS
Detective Ellie Miller (OLIVIA COLMAN) in BROADCHURCH Season 2.

Episode 4: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Family tensions surface as Ellie struggles to control her sister, Lucy. Mark Latimer must make a decision and Alec Hardy has to face his demons.

Broadchurch Season 2_High-Res_EP202_IMG13.jpg
Patrick Redmond +353872600976 / Copyright ITV/Kudos
Detectives Ellie Miller (OLIVIA COLMAN) and Alec Hardy (DAVID TENNANT) in BROADCHURCH Season 2.

Episode 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - New information forces Hardy and Ellie to re-evaluate what they believe; is it possible that they've been wrong about everything so far? Sharon receives some unexpected help, while Olly Stevens gets a major scoop.

Episode 6: Sunday, Oct. 16, at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ellie tries to wrest back control, and time is running out for Alec Hardy. Meanwhile, Beth has to face an emotional ordeal alone.

Episode 7: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - A trap is set-but will it have the desired result? Paul steps in to help a figure in distress, and in a turn of events she could have never foreseen, Ellie finds herself exposed and alone.

Reverend Paul Coates, the local vicar for Broadchurch.
Copyright ITV/Kudos
Reverend Paul Coates (ARTHUR DARVILL) in BROADCHURCH Season 2.

Episode 8: Sunday, Oct. 30 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Decisions are made, truths are revealed, and lives in Broadchurch are changed forever.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Binge Seasons 1 - 3 now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn more and activate your benefit now.

Credits:

Kudos in association with Imaginary Friends Productions Ltd.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
