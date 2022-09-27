35th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

Celebrate the recipients of the 35th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

This year’s presentation will once again feature intimately filmed segments captured on location across the United States and Latin America. In addition to the exclusive honoree profiles, the show will be hosted by actress Stephanie Beatriz – widely known for voicing the character of Mirabel Madrigal in Disney’s Oscar-winning 2021 film "Encanto," as well as her portrayal of Carla in the motion picture adaption of "In The Heights," and as Detective Rosa Diaz in the action-comedy TV series BROOKLYN NINE-NINE.

HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS: Trailer

Continuing the Hispanic Heritage Awards’ long-running tradition of also celebrating the richness and stylistic diversity of Hispanic music and culture, the 35th anniversary broadcast will once again spotlight special musical guests spanning from established superstars to the introduction of essential new voices that will carry the communities’ music well into the future.

This year, that collection features multi-GRAMMY and/or LATIN GRAMMY winners such as Colombian Vallenato champion and previous Hispanic Heritage Award honoree Carlos Vives, beloved Mexican singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas, and one of Cuba’s leading Timba/tropical music ambassadors Aymée Nuviola.

Courtesy of Liliana Mackenzie Olga Custodio - 2022 Hispanic Heritage STEM Award

Standouts of a new generation are also represented by already Platinum certified Panamanian Urban singer-songwriter Boza, Interscope signed rising Puerto Rican star Robi (who will perform a heartfelt tribute to LEGEND honoree Daddy Yankee), and the first national TV performance of Cuban raised, and now Nashville based captivating rock guitarist and singer Hector Tellez Jr, - whose prowess already finds him backed by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Peter Buck, and Seattle Rock Scene veterans Barrett Martin (producer & drums) and bassist Dune Butler.

Piero F Giunti / PBS Los Lobos - 2022 Arts Award Honoree

This year’s deserving honorees spotlighted throughout the broadcast are trailblazing Reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee, Marvel Studios executive producer Victoria Alonso, Oscar Winner Ariana Debose, multiple GRAMMY winners Los Lobos, aviation pioneer Olga Custodio and Back To The Roots co-founders Alejandro Velez & Nikhil Arora.

Courtesy of Emily Assiran / PBS Ariana DeBose - 2022 Hispanic Heritage Inspira Award

Watch On Your Schedule:

Courtesy of Samantha Cooper / PBS Nikhil Arora & Alejandro Velez - Co-Founders, Back to the Roots - 2022 ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARD

“We are thrilled to honor yet another inspirational class of Hispanic Heritage Awardees, and to pay tribute to them through these amazing performers and entertainers on the PBS broadcast,” said Jose Antonio Tijerino, president and CEO of HHF. “Thanks to PBS and our corporate partners we will be able to share our celebration of cultural pride, accomplishment, and vision with all of America during Hispanic Heritage Month and year-round. Stay tuned for our announcement for the in-person celebration.”