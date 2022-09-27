POV: Delikado

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

Palawan is a tropical island paradise and one of Asia's tourist hotspots. But for a tiny network of environmental crusaders struggling to protect its spectacular forests and seas, it is a battlefield. "Delikado" follows three land defenders as they brave violence, death threats, and murder while trying to stop politicians and businessmen from destroying the Philippines’ last ecological frontier.

POV: Trailer | Delikado

Karl Malakunas Bobby Chan stands in front of the tree made of confiscated chainsaws at PNNI HQ - April 2018.

"Delikado" also offers a unique exposé of President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs” in the Philippines, which has claimed thousands of lives – showing it chiefly as a tool for Duterte and his allies to control the levers of economic and political power. These machinations will have an influence on voters in the next elections in the Philippines (set for May 9th), both at a national level and in Palawan.

Karl Malakunas Tata Balladares and other para-enforcers sit around a campfire while on a chainsaw confiscation mission, Taytay, Palawan - April, 2018

“A land defender is killed every two days around the world as they strive to protect their local environments from being destroyed by politicians and powerful business figures. In 'Delikado,' we show the inspirational battles of three land defenders trying to stop an island paradise in the Philippines from being plundered. I can’t imagine better partners and platforms than POV and PBS to bring the incredible stories of Delikado’s subjects – Bobby, Tata and Nieves – into homes across America.” said director Karl Malakunas.

Karl Malakunas Nieves Rosento speaks at the funeral of murdered para-enforcer and friend "Kap" Ruben Arzaga, El Nido, Palawan, September 2017.

Watch On Your Schedule:

The film is available on demand for a limited time on pbs.org, and the PBS Video app.

Join The Conversation:

POV is on Facebook / Instagram / @POVdocs on Twitter

"Delikado" is on Facebook / Instagram / @DelikadoFilm on Twitter

Karl Malakunas An area of logged forest, Narra, Palawan - April 2018

Credits:

A Thoughtful Robot, Narravi Films, ITVS, and American Documentary | POV co-production in association with Naked Edge Films and Felt Films. Karl Malakunas is the director. The producers are Malakunas, Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala, Michael Collins, and Marty Syjuco. Collins and Syjuco’s previous projects premiered on POV, including Emmy-nominated "Give Up Tomorrow" and "Almost Sunrise." Executive Producers include Daniel J. Chalfen and Laura Nix as well as Sally Jo Fifer for ITVS, and Erika Dilday and Chris White for American Documentary | POV. The deal was negotiated by Chris White and Erika Dilday for American Documentary | POV and Isaac Hager, Focus Media Law Group, for the filmmaking team.