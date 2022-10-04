LIVESTREAM: Beginning at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, watch a conversation between the PBS NEWSHOUR’s Nicole Ellis and William Brangham, followed by the full documentary in the player below, starting at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET)

ON TELEVISION: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

PBS NEWSHOUR presents “Ricochet: An American Trauma,” a hour-long documentary examining the U.S. gun violence crisis and the people it impacts most. We share the deeply personal stories of shooting victims and their loved ones and community leaders. And we distill the knowledge from a variety of experts studying these issues.

Ricochet: An American Trauma - A PBS NewsHour Special Report

More than 45,000 Americans died as a result of gun-related injuries in 2020, the highest number on record. Guns became the greatest cause of mortality for American children. So far this year, there have been over 400 mass shootings in the United States, including tragedies in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

In many ways, America’s decades-long epidemic of gun violence has led to a unique form of collective trauma. It is felt by shooting survivors, the families and friends of victims, first responders, community members – and those throughout the country who watch events unfold on television and social media.

Meanwhile, suicide accounts for more than half of all gun-related deaths in the U.S. And the daily impact of community gun violence continues to grip American cities, leading to widespread mental health impacts.

Watch On Your Schedule:

