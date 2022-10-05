AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Pupusas and Yuca

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, test cook Dan Souza and host Julia Collin Davison make Pupusas with Curtido. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares with host Bridget Lancaster his top picks for soda makers. Test cook Elle Simone Scott makes Bridget Fried Yuca.

Pupusas with Curtido For an accurate measurement of boiling water, bring a full kettle of water to a boil and then measure out the desired amount. Properly hydrated masa dough should be tacky, requiring damp hands to keep it from sticking to your palms. If the dough feels the slightest bit dry at any time, knead in warm tap water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until the dough is tacky. An occasional leak while frying the pupusas is to be expected, and the browned cheese is delicious. Feta cheese can be substituted for the cotija; if you can find quesillo, use 10 ounces in place of the cotija and Monterey Jack. Download attachment To view PDF files, download Acrobat Reader

