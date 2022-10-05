Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Pupusas and Yuca

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 5, 2022 at 12:39 PM PDT
Pupusas with Curtido
Steve Klise/ Courtesy of American Public Television
/
Jessica Rudolph
Pupusas with Curtido

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, test cook Dan Souza and host Julia Collin Davison make Pupusas with Curtido. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares with host Bridget Lancaster his top picks for soda makers. Test cook Elle Simone Scott makes Bridget Fried Yuca.

Fried Yuca
Kevin White / Courtesy of American Public Television
Fried Yuca

Pupusas with Curtido
For an accurate measurement of boiling water, bring a full kettle of water to a boil and then measure out the desired amount. Properly hydrated masa dough should be tacky, requiring damp hands to keep it from sticking to your palms. If the dough feels the slightest bit dry at any time, knead in warm tap water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until the dough is tacky. An occasional leak while frying the pupusas is to be expected, and the browned cheese is delicious. Feta cheese can be substituted for the cotija; if you can find quesillo, use 10 ounces in place of the cotija and Monterey Jack.
Download attachment
To view PDF files, download Acrobat Reader.

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode will be available on demand with the PBS Video App, the series website and on Facebook for a limited time.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram, @TestKitchen on Twitter

Distributed by American Public Television.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News