Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

After two years of COVID-enforced silence, Little Feat had big plans for their return to the stage. In March 2022, they embarked on a tour that celebrated the 45th anniversary of Waiting for Columbus, replicating the legendary live album at every stop.

Joining the band are special guests Eric Church, Tommy Emmanuel, Jeff Hanna, John “JoJo” Hermann, Jamey Johnson, Marcus King, Bettye LaVette and Charlie Starr.

Little Feat: 45th Anniversary of Waiting for Columbus at The Ryman - Preview

In August 1977, the band captured sonic gold when they brought along a recording team to shows in London and Washington, D.C. Backed by the Tower of Power horn section, with whom they’d recorded “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now,” they romped through extended versions of a stellar song selection that included “Fat Man in the Bathtub,” “Spanish Moon,” “Dixie Chicken,” “Sailin’ Shoes,” “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now,” the iconic truck driver’s lament, “Willin’” and many more. Hearing it again is something every Feat Fan looks forward to. It’s time to lace up your dancing shoes.

“Little Feat - Celebrating Waiting for Columbus at the Ryman” is distributed by Northstar Media, Inc.

Courtesy of Fletcher Moore Little Feat at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. March 2022.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This concert is available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.