Premieres Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Archaeology at Althorp" follows a team of archaeologists led by Dr. Cat Jarman and Professor Mark Horton from Oxford University, as they discover one of the most significant British archaeological finds of the century in the Althorp estate, house to the late Diana, Princess of Wales. What treasures and history will this extensive excavation reveal?

Courtesy of Spun Gold / PBS Cat Jarman at Butser Ancient Farm

Watch On Your Schedule:

Premieres Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at 8 p.m.

