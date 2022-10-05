Give Now
SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Archaeology at Althorp

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 5, 2022 at 3:02 PM PDT
Cat Jarman (right) and Charles Spencer outside Althorp House in SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Archaeology at Althorp"
Premieres Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Archaeology at Althorp" follows a team of archaeologists led by Dr. Cat Jarman and Professor Mark Horton from Oxford University, as they discover one of the most significant British archaeological finds of the century in the Althorp estate, house to the late Diana, Princess of Wales. What treasures and history will this extensive excavation reveal?

Cat Jarman at Butser Ancient Farm
Premieres Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Cat Jarman on dig site in SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Archaeology at Althorp"
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
