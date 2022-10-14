Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Quick Desserts

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 14, 2022 at 11:37 AM PDT
The cast of CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION Season 6
Courtesy of American Public Television
The cast of CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION Season 6

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with the PBS Video App + YouTube

This episode is all about desserts! To start, Milk Street Cook Erica Bruce prepares a Chocolate Olive Oil Cake, which is beautifully balanced with the addition of lemon juice. Then, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore makes a lighter, easier version of zabaglione, Mascarpone Mousse. To finish, we make Rice Pudding with Bourbon, Orange and Cardamom, proving that arborio rice isn’t just for risotto.

Quick Desserts (Season 6, Episode 5)

About Season 6!

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 6

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available on demand on the series website, PBS.org and on YouTube. With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
