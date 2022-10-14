CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Quick Desserts

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with the PBS Video App + YouTube

This episode is all about desserts! To start, Milk Street Cook Erica Bruce prepares a Chocolate Olive Oil Cake, which is beautifully balanced with the addition of lemon juice. Then, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore makes a lighter, easier version of zabaglione, Mascarpone Mousse. To finish, we make Rice Pudding with Bourbon, Orange and Cardamom, proving that arborio rice isn’t just for risotto.

Quick Desserts (Season 6, Episode 5)

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 6

