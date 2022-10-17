Give Now
3 Seconds In October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 17, 2022 at 2:34 PM PDT
Justice for Andy Lopez Rally, Santa Rosa, Calif. - Nov. 9, 2013.
Daniel Arauz, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Daniel Arauz, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with PBS Video App

"3 Seconds in October" tells the story of the controversial 13-year-old Andy Lopez shooting by then-deputy sheriff Erick Gelhaus, the historic community reaction, and the community's efforts for reform of the Sonoma County, California Sheriff's Office.

3 Seconds in October – The Killing of Andy Lopez

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

