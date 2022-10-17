3 Seconds In October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with PBS Video App

"3 Seconds in October" tells the story of the controversial 13-year-old Andy Lopez shooting by then-deputy sheriff Erick Gelhaus, the historic community reaction, and the community's efforts for reform of the Sonoma County, California Sheriff's Office.

3 Seconds in October – The Killing of Andy Lopez

