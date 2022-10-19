Saturdays, Oct. 22 - Nov. 26, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES is a light-hearted murder mystery series starring a Vespa driving, crime solving Catholic nun. It's the 1960s and police forensics are rudimentary. Luckily the residents of Great Slaughter have a secret weapon. Sister Boniface. If there's evidence to be found, Boniface will find it, with a little help from dashing DI Sam Gillespie and buttoned-up Bermudan DS Felix Livingstone.

Sister Boniface Mysteries | BBC First | BBC Player

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Unnatural Causes” Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. and encore Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - The discovery of a housemaid's corpse at a local festival puts a damper on Great Slaughter's jovial gathering.

SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES: Unnatural Causes: Preview

Episode 2: “Lights, Camera, Murder! “ Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. and encore Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - A TV crew has arrived to use St Vincent's Convent as a location for a spy thriller. The filming becomes all too real when a live gun is fired instead of a replica. Sister Boniface deduces that the bullet was meant for the producer.

Gary Moyes / Copyright BBC Studios WPC Peggy Button (AMI METCALF) in a scene from SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES "Lights, Camera, Murder"

Episode 3: “Love and Other Puzzles” Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. and encore Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - After spending the night with a pipe-smoking gentleman caller, a woman is found dead with a jigsaw puzzle and a face full of cold cream.

SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES: Love and Other Puzzles Preview

Episode 4: “My Brother's Keeper” Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. and encore Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sister Reginald's ex-con brother Alfie abruptly shows up at the convent after being released from jail. With nowhere to go, the sisters agree to let him stay. But when a well-known artist is found murdered, Alfie begins to look like the prime suspect.

SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES: My Brother's Keeper Preview

Episode 5: “Scoop” Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV (no encore scheduled) - The body of a high-level government official's secretary is found at the bottom of a staircase - and Sister Boniface claims she was dead before the fall.

SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES: Scoop: Preview

Episode 6: “Song for the Dead” Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. and encore Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - The dreamy frontman of buzzy rock 'n' roll band The Queenmakers is found dead in the dressing room, just as they are about to go on for their set. Upon inspection, Sister Boniface finds a peculiar sting on the back of his neck.

SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES: Song for the Dead: Preview

More episodes to come:

Episode 7: “Dem Bones” TBA

SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES: Dem Bones: Preview

Episode 8: “Queen of the Kitchen” TBA

SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES: Queen of the Kitchen: Preview

Episode 9: “Sister Town” TBA

SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES: Sister Town: Preview

Episode 10: “Crimes and Miss Demeanours” TBA

SISTER BONIFACE: Crimes and Miss Demeanours: Preview

This series is currently available for purchase on BritBox and Amazon Prime Video

Copyright BBC Studios