FRONTLINE: Putin's Attack On Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM PDT
A Ukrainian woman walks amid the debris of a residential building following night shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov
Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Thursday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

From award-winning director Tom Jennings, producer Annie Wong, Associated Press investigative reporter Erika Kinetz and colleagues at the AP, FRONTLINE "Putin's Attack On Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes" is part of a major reporting effort investigating the evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine and the ongoing pursuit of justice.

The film draws on first-hand reporting inside Ukraine since the earliest days of the war, as well as on a multi-platform journalism initiative called “War Crimes Watch Ukraine” that has been gathering, verifying, and comprehensively cataloging potential war crimes. Against the backdrop of the Ukraine war, the film traces a pattern of Russian atrocities across previous conflicts and exposes the challenges of trying to hold Russia to account.
FRONTLINE: Putin's Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes - Preview

Related:
War Crimes Watch: Russia's Onslaught on Ukrainian Hospitals
Russia Smuggling Ukrainian Grain to Help Pay for Putin’s War
War Crimes Watch Ukraine
10 Torture Sites in 1 Town: Russia Sowed Pain, Fear in Izium
Attack on Ukraine Train System May Be War Crime, Experts Say
How Would Those Accused of Ukraine War Crimes Be Prosecuted?

Watch On Your Schedule:

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
