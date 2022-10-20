Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Thursday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

From award-winning director Tom Jennings, producer Annie Wong, Associated Press investigative reporter Erika Kinetz and colleagues at the AP, FRONTLINE "Putin's Attack On Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes" is part of a major reporting effort investigating the evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine and the ongoing pursuit of justice.

The film draws on first-hand reporting inside Ukraine since the earliest days of the war, as well as on a multi-platform journalism initiative called “War Crimes Watch Ukraine” that has been gathering, verifying, and comprehensively cataloging potential war crimes. Against the backdrop of the Ukraine war, the film traces a pattern of Russian atrocities across previous conflicts and exposes the challenges of trying to hold Russia to account.

FRONTLINE: Putin's Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes - Preview

