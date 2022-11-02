Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

GREAT PERFORMANCES: NY Phil Reopening of David Geffen Hall

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 2, 2022 at 2:18 PM PDT
Jaap van Zweden conducting.
Chris Lee
/
PBS
Jaap van Zweden conducts the New York Philharmonic with Joshua Bell as soloist at Alice Tully Hall, Nov. 24, 2021.

Premieres Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

This concert special led by the New York Philharmonic Music Director Jaap van Zweden inaugurates the newly renovated David Geffen Hall. Recorded October 28, the concert features a performance of “Ode to Joy” as the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony along with a world premiere work by Puerto Rican composer Angélica Negrón celebrating the ritual of gathering around music and art. Presenting a celebratory look at the orchestra’s future, GREAT PERFORMANCES "NY Phil Reopening of David Geffen Hall" premieres as part of Great Performances’ 50th anniversary season.

NY Philharmonic Reopening of David Geffen Hall: Preview

Musical Selections:

  • “Ode to Joy” as the finale of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9
  • “You Are the Prelude” – Composed by Angélica Negrón with text by Ricardo Alberto Maldonado
Soloist tenor Issachah Savage
Courtesy of Christopher Descano
/
PBS
Soloist tenor Issachah Savage

The Talent:

  • Jaap van Zweden, NY Phil Music Director – Conductor 
  • Joélle Harvey – Soprano 
  • Kelley O’Connor – Mezzo-soprano 
  • Issachah Savage – Tenor 
  • Davóne Tines – Bass 
  • The New York Philharmonic Chorus (Director: Malcolm J. Merriweather)
Soloist mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor.
The WNET Group
/
PBS
Soloist mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor.
Soloist bass Davóne Tines
The WNET Group
/
PBS
Soloist bass Davóne Tines

Notable Facts:

  • Angélica Negrón’s world premiere was commissioned by NY Phil. 
  • Tenor Issachah Savage and bass Davóne Tines make their NY Phil debut in this concert.
  • The October 2022 reopening of David Geffen Hall is taking place two years earlier than originally projected.
Behind the Scenes of the Reopening of David Geffen Hall

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Jaap van Zweden conducts the New York Philharmonic
Chris Lee
Jaap van Zweden conducts the New York Philharmonic

Credits:

Directed for television by Habib Azar, A production of The WNET Group. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, producers are Bill Kabel, Julie Leonard and Mitch Owgang; Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News