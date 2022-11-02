GREAT PERFORMANCES: NY Phil Reopening of David Geffen Hall
Premieres Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App
This concert special led by the New York Philharmonic Music Director Jaap van Zweden inaugurates the newly renovated David Geffen Hall. Recorded October 28, the concert features a performance of “Ode to Joy” as the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony along with a world premiere work by Puerto Rican composer Angélica Negrón celebrating the ritual of gathering around music and art. Presenting a celebratory look at the orchestra’s future, GREAT PERFORMANCES "NY Phil Reopening of David Geffen Hall" premieres as part of Great Performances’ 50th anniversary season.
Musical Selections:
- “Ode to Joy” as the finale of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9
- “You Are the Prelude” – Composed by Angélica Negrón with text by Ricardo Alberto Maldonado
The Talent:
- Jaap van Zweden, NY Phil Music Director – Conductor
- Joélle Harvey – Soprano
- Kelley O’Connor – Mezzo-soprano
- Issachah Savage – Tenor
- Davóne Tines – Bass
- The New York Philharmonic Chorus (Director: Malcolm J. Merriweather)
Notable Facts:
- Angélica Negrón’s world premiere was commissioned by NY Phil.
- Tenor Issachah Savage and bass Davóne Tines make their NY Phil debut in this concert.
- The October 2022 reopening of David Geffen Hall is taking place two years earlier than originally projected.
Credits:
Directed for television by Habib Azar, A production of The WNET Group. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, producers are Bill Kabel, Julie Leonard and Mitch Owgang; Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.