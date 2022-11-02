Premieres Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

This concert special led by the New York Philharmonic Music Director Jaap van Zweden inaugurates the newly renovated David Geffen Hall. Recorded October 28, the concert features a performance of “Ode to Joy” as the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony along with a world premiere work by Puerto Rican composer Angélica Negrón celebrating the ritual of gathering around music and art. Presenting a celebratory look at the orchestra’s future, GREAT PERFORMANCES "NY Phil Reopening of David Geffen Hall" premieres as part of Great Performances’ 50th anniversary season.

NY Philharmonic Reopening of David Geffen Hall: Preview

Musical Selections:



“Ode to Joy” as the finale of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9

“You Are the Prelude” – Composed by Angélica Negrón with text by Ricardo Alberto Maldonado

Courtesy of Christopher Descano / PBS Soloist tenor Issachah Savage

The Talent:



Jaap van Zweden, NY Phil Music Director – Conductor

Joélle Harvey – Soprano

Kelley O’Connor – Mezzo-soprano

Issachah Savage – Tenor

Davóne Tines – Bass

The New York Philharmonic Chorus (Director: Malcolm J. Merriweather)

The WNET Group / PBS Soloist mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor.

The WNET Group / PBS Soloist bass Davóne Tines

Notable Facts:



Angélica Negrón’s world premiere was commissioned by NY Phil.

Tenor Issachah Savage and bass Davóne Tines make their NY Phil debut in this concert.

The October 2022 reopening of David Geffen Hall is taking place two years earlier than originally projected.

Behind the Scenes of the Reopening of David Geffen Hall

Chris Lee Jaap van Zweden conducts the New York Philharmonic

Credits:

Directed for television by Habib Azar, A production of The WNET Group. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, producers are Bill Kabel, Julie Leonard and Mitch Owgang; Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.