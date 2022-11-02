Give Now
Singing Our Way to Freedom

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 2, 2022 at 11:31 AM PDT
Ramon "Chunky" Sanchez singing with his guitar at microphone, ca 1974.
Photo courtesy of Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez
American Public Television
Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez singing with his guitar at microphone, ca 1974.

Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

"Singing Our Way To Freedom" chronicles the life and music of Ramon "Chunky" Sanchez, from his humble beginnings as a farmworker in Blythe, California to the dramatic moment when he received one of our nation's highest musical honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Chunky's arc of transformation from marginalized farm kid to charismatic social activist shows how one person can mobilize people to change the world.

Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez (second from left, holding his daughter) with Cesar Chavez (center), Ricardo Sanchez (at left), Enrique Ramirez (right of Chavez) and unknown musician at far right, ca 1972.
Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez (second from left, holding his daughter) with Cesar Chavez (center), Ricardo Sanchez (at left), Enrique Ramirez (right of Chavez) and unknown musician at far right, ca 1972.
Photo courtesy of Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez
Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez singing with his guitar at microphone, ca 1974.
Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez singing with his guitar at microphone, ca 1974.
Photo courtesy of Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez
Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez with bullhorn during the Yes on Prop 14 rally, 1976.
Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez with bullhorn during the Yes on Prop 14 rally, 1976.
Courtesy of Herman Baca Papers, Special Collections & Archives, UC San Diego
Los Alacranes Mojados posed for promotional photo with (clockwise from upper right) Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez, Marco Antonio Rodriguez, Mario Aguilar and Ricardo Sanchez, ca 1976.
Los Alacranes Mojados posed for promotional photo with (clockwise from upper right) Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez, Marco Antonio Rodriguez, Mario Aguilar and Ricardo Sanchez, ca 1976.
credit: Memo Cavada
Los Alacranes Mojados on promotional photo for their first album “Rolas de Aztlan” with (left to right) Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez, Marco Antonio Rodriguez, Mario Aguilar and Ricardo Sanchez, ca 1978.
Los Alacranes Mojados on promotional photo for their first album “Rolas de Aztlan” with (left to right) Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez, Marco Antonio Rodriguez, Mario Aguilar and Ricardo Sanchez, ca 1978.
credit: Memo Cavada

Watch On Your Schedule:

The film is available on demand and there is a version with subtitles in Spanish

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Extra clips are available to view on the film website

Credits:

Director, Writer, Producer Paul Espinosa. Producer: Mark Day. Producer: Michael Bovee. Editor: Maria Zeiss. Directors of Photography: Simone Hogan and Vicente Franco. Narrator: Alma Martinez. Original score: Quetzal Flores.

Distributed by American Public Television.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
