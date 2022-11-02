Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

"Singing Our Way To Freedom" chronicles the life and music of Ramon "Chunky" Sanchez, from his humble beginnings as a farmworker in Blythe, California to the dramatic moment when he received one of our nation's highest musical honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Chunky's arc of transformation from marginalized farm kid to charismatic social activist shows how one person can mobilize people to change the world.

1 of 5 Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez (second from left, holding his daughter) with Cesar Chavez (center), Ricardo Sanchez (at left), Enrique Ramirez (right of Chavez) and unknown musician at far right, ca 1972. Photo courtesy of Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez 2 of 5 Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez singing with his guitar at microphone, ca 1974. Photo courtesy of Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez 3 of 5 Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez with bullhorn during the Yes on Prop 14 rally, 1976.

Courtesy of Herman Baca Papers, Special Collections & Archives, UC San Diego 4 of 5 Los Alacranes Mojados posed for promotional photo with (clockwise from upper right) Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez, Marco Antonio Rodriguez, Mario Aguilar and Ricardo Sanchez, ca 1976. credit: Memo Cavada 5 of 5 Los Alacranes Mojados on promotional photo for their first album “Rolas de Aztlan” with (left to right) Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez, Marco Antonio Rodriguez, Mario Aguilar and Ricardo Sanchez, ca 1978. credit: Memo Cavada

Credits:

Director, Writer, Producer Paul Espinosa. Producer: Mark Day. Producer: Michael Bovee. Editor: Maria Zeiss. Directors of Photography: Simone Hogan and Vicente Franco. Narrator: Alma Martinez. Original score: Quetzal Flores.

Distributed by American Public Television.