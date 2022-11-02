Singing Our Way to Freedom
Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App
"Singing Our Way To Freedom" chronicles the life and music of Ramon "Chunky" Sanchez, from his humble beginnings as a farmworker in Blythe, California to the dramatic moment when he received one of our nation's highest musical honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
Chunky's arc of transformation from marginalized farm kid to charismatic social activist shows how one person can mobilize people to change the world.
Director, Writer, Producer Paul Espinosa. Producer: Mark Day. Producer: Michael Bovee. Editor: Maria Zeiss. Directors of Photography: Simone Hogan and Vicente Franco. Narrator: Alma Martinez. Original score: Quetzal Flores.
