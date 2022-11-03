Her War, Her Story: World War II
Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV
Narrated by actress Jane Lynch, "Her War, Her Story: World War II" tells the stories of more than two dozen women's experiences during the war. From members of the U.S. Women's Army Corps to the civilian witnesses to the war in Europe, this hour-long film shows how women were equal to men in patriotism, service and steadfastness in critical moments.
Her War, Her Story: World War II
Interviewees featured in the film include:
- U.S. Navy codebreaker Julia Parsons
- Women's Army Corps MP Lucia Amat
- Alba Thompson, aide to General Douglas MacArthur
- U.S. Army 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion members Anna Mae Robertson and Deloris Ruddock
- Auschwitz survivor Anna Arbeiter
- Blitz witness Gwendoline Patrino
- Cecile Pasquette Osmont, who lived behind Utah Beach on D-Day
1 of 18
Virginia Davis working, World War II
American Public Television
2 of 18
Riveter at work during World War II
American Public Television
3 of 18
Women working on the P-51, World War II
American Public Television
4 of 18
Female railway workers World War II
American Public Television
5 of 18
Building a C-87 liberator, World War II
American Public Television
6 of 18
Machining plane parts, World War II
American Public Television
7 of 18
Woman operating a drill, World War II
American Public Television
8 of 18
Women at work, World War II
American Public Television
9 of 18
Pearl Harbor widows
American Public Television
10 of 18
Woman checking electrical assemblies, World War II
American Public Television
11 of 18
Woman painting an airplane, World War II
American Public Television
12 of 18
World War II Navy Codebreakers
American Public Television
13 of 18
Camouflage class, World War II
American Public Television
14 of 18
Women at work, World War II
American Public Television
15 of 18
Gender on the Home Front
Courtesy of the National Archives and Records Administration
16 of 18
Women working with aluminum shells, World War II
American Public Television
17 of 18
Instructor with high school students
American Public Television
18 of 18
Wind tunnel test
American Public Television
Presented by WNED. Distributed by American Public Television.