Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Narrated by actress Jane Lynch, "Her War, Her Story: World War II" tells the stories of more than two dozen women's experiences during the war. From members of the U.S. Women's Army Corps to the civilian witnesses to the war in Europe, this hour-long film shows how women were equal to men in patriotism, service and steadfastness in critical moments.

Your web browser is not supported Her War, Her Story: World War II

Interviewees featured in the film include:



1 of 18 Virginia Davis working, World War II American Public Television 2 of 18 Riveter at work during World War II American Public Television 3 of 18 Women working on the P-51, World War II American Public Television 4 of 18 Female railway workers World War II American Public Television 5 of 18 Building a C-87 liberator, World War II American Public Television 6 of 18 Machining plane parts, World War II

American Public Television 7 of 18 Woman operating a drill, World War II American Public Television 8 of 18 Women at work, World War II American Public Television 9 of 18 Pearl Harbor widows American Public Television 10 of 18 Woman checking electrical assemblies, World War II American Public Television 11 of 18 Woman painting an airplane, World War II American Public Television 12 of 18 World War II Navy Codebreakers American Public Television 13 of 18 Camouflage class, World War II

American Public Television 14 of 18 Women at work, World War II American Public Television 15 of 18 Gender on the Home Front Courtesy of the National Archives and Records Administration 16 of 18 Women working with aluminum shells, World War II American Public Television 17 of 18 Instructor with high school students American Public Television 18 of 18 Wind tunnel test American Public Television

Presented by WNED. Distributed by American Public Television.