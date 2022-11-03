Give Now
Her War, Her Story: World War II

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 3, 2022 at 12:28 PM PDT
Woman painting an airplane, World War II
American Public Television
/
APT
Woman painting an airplane, World War II

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Narrated by actress Jane Lynch, "Her War, Her Story: World War II" tells the stories of more than two dozen women's experiences during the war. From members of the U.S. Women's Army Corps to the civilian witnesses to the war in Europe, this hour-long film shows how women were equal to men in patriotism, service and steadfastness in critical moments.

Her War, Her Story: World War II

Interviewees featured in the film include:

Virginia Davis working, World War II
1 of 18
Virginia Davis working, World War II
American Public Television
Riveter at work during World War II
2 of 18
Riveter at work during World War II
American Public Television
Women working on the P-51, World War II
3 of 18
Women working on the P-51, World War II
American Public Television
Female railway workers World War II
4 of 18
Female railway workers World War II
American Public Television
Building a C-87 liberator, World War II
5 of 18
Building a C-87 liberator, World War II
American Public Television
Machining plane parts, World War II
6 of 18
Machining plane parts, World War II
American Public Television
Woman operating a drill, World War II
7 of 18
Woman operating a drill, World War II
American Public Television
Women at work, World War II
8 of 18
Women at work, World War II
American Public Television
Pearl Harbor widows
9 of 18
Pearl Harbor widows
American Public Television
Woman checking electrical assemblies, World War II
10 of 18
Woman checking electrical assemblies, World War II
American Public Television
Woman painting an airplane, World War II
11 of 18
Woman painting an airplane, World War II
American Public Television
World War II Navy Codebreakers
12 of 18
World War II Navy Codebreakers
American Public Television
Camouflage class, World War II
13 of 18
Camouflage class, World War II
American Public Television
Women at work, World War II
14 of 18
Women at work, World War II
American Public Television
Gender on the Home Front
15 of 18
Gender on the Home Front
Courtesy of the National Archives and Records Administration
Women working with aluminum shells, World War II
16 of 18
Women working with aluminum shells, World War II
American Public Television
Instructor with high school students
17 of 18
Instructor with high school students
American Public Television
Wind tunnel test
18 of 18
Wind tunnel test
American Public Television

Presented by WNED. Distributed by American Public Television.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
