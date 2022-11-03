Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with the PBS Video App

Steven Raichlen has always enjoyed showing extreme grilling techniques that, though unconventional, deliver unabashedly delectable results, such as his Caveman T-bones or salmon on a shovel. Taking your grilling to the next level, that tradition continues on this episode with Lomo al Trapo with Fiery Colombian Salsa, Grilled Brussels Sprout Stalks with Curry Butter, and a Project Fire Mystery box.

LOMO AL TRAPO WITH COLOMBIAN SALSA

GRILLED BRUSSELS SPROUTS STALKS WITH CURRY BUTTER

MYSTERY BOX CHALLENGE - DUCK WINGS WITH ASIAN SEASONINGS

STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: Extreme Grilling

About Season 4:

This season is jam-packed with new content, attractions, and recipes. For starters, Steven is working in a new location – the series’ first-ever urban setting – the mecca of Midwestern barbecue: St. Louis, Missouri. Featuring 13 half-hour episodes, this season is sure to inspire viewers to take their grilling game to the next level.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes will be available on demand at the time of broadcast on PBS, the PBS Video App the PROJECT FIRE website.

Watch episodes from Seasons 1-4 on demand now.