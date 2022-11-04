PBS NEWSHOUR: Vote 2022: Election Night Special

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 5 p.m. on KPBS TV + Livestream / KPBS FM will also stream coverage from NPR

PBS NEWSHOUR’s coverage will be anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, who will be joined by a panel of analysts and campaign strategists including New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks, Washington Post columnists Gary Abernathy and Perry Bacon Jr., editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report Amy Walter, former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Short, and former campaign manager for Bernie Sanders for President, Faiz Shakir.

Additional reporting will be provided throughout the night by NEWSHOUR’s chief correspondent Amna Nawaz, chief Washington correspondent Geoff Bennett from Pennsylvania, Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López at the White House, PBS NEWSHOUR West anchor Stephanie Sy from Arizona, correspondent William Brangham, and PBS station reporters from across the country.

WATCH LIVE: 2022 Midterm Elections | PBS NewsHour Special Coverage

Digital anchor Nicole Ellis will also host an online pre-show to preview NEWSHOUR’s special coverage with a look into the issues shaping the midterms.

