PBS NEWSHOUR: Vote 2022: Election Night Special

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 4, 2022 at 11:51 AM PDT
Top L-R: William Brangham (Correspondent); Geoff Bennett (Chief Washington Correspondent and PBS NewsHour Weekend Anchor); and Jeffery Brown (Chief Correspondent for Arts, Culture and Society). Middle L-R: Nick Schifrin (Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent); Nicole Ellis (Digital Anchor); Judy Woodruff (Anchor & Managing Editor); Amna Nawaz (Chief Correspondent and Primary Substitute Anchor); and John Yang (National Correspondent). Bottom L-R: Stephanie Sy (Correspondent and PBS NewsHour West Anchor); and Lisa Desjardins (Capitol Hill Correspondent).

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 5 p.m. on KPBS TV + Livestream / KPBS FM will also stream coverage from NPR

PBS NEWSHOUR’s coverage will be anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, who will be joined by a panel of analysts and campaign strategists including New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks, Washington Post columnists Gary Abernathy and Perry Bacon Jr., editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report Amy Walter, former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Short, and former campaign manager for Bernie Sanders for President, Faiz Shakir.

Additional reporting will be provided throughout the night by NEWSHOUR’s chief correspondent Amna Nawaz, chief Washington correspondent Geoff Bennett from Pennsylvania, Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López at the White House, PBS NEWSHOUR West anchor Stephanie Sy from Arizona, correspondent William Brangham, and PBS station reporters from across the country.
WATCH LIVE: 2022 Midterm Elections | PBS NewsHour Special Coverage

Digital anchor Nicole Ellis will also host an online pre-show to preview NEWSHOUR’s special coverage with a look into the issues shaping the midterms.

More of the PBS NEWSHOUR’s midterm election coverage:
Americans should have confidence in the election process, this expert says. Here’s why
A record number of Black candidates are running on GOP tickets this midterm season. Here’s why that matters
55,000 people with prior felony convictions can now vote in North Carolina. Here’s what that means for the midterms
Here’s what voters said in our last poll before Election Day

L-R: William Brangham (Correspondent); Stephanie Sy (Correspondent and PBS NEWSHOUR West Anchor); Nick Schifrin (Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent); Lisa Desjardins (Capitol Hill Correspondent); Geoff Bennett (Chief Washington Correspondent and PBS NEWSHOUR WEEKEND Anchor); Judy Woodruff (Anchor and Managing Editor); Amna Nawaz (Chief Correspondent and Primary Substitute Anchor); John Yang (National Correspondent); Nicole Ellis (Digital Anchor) and Jeffery Brown (Chief Correspondent for Arts, Culture and Society).

