Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Witness a never-before-seen glimpse into the struggle, love, and determination required of a mother ocelot to raise her young successfully. With fewer than 120 known ocelots remaining in the United States, the stakes are high for their survival. Dive deep into South Texas to meet one of America’s most endangered cats in NATURE “American Ocelot.”

NATURE: Preview of American Ocelot

The film chronicles the sad history, precarious present, and optimistic future for one of the country’s most endangered wild cats. Wildlife filmmaker Ben Masters documents these rare and elusive animals in South Texas while meeting with biologists, ranchers, and the cats themselves.

Cameraman Reacts to Capturing Rare Ocelot Footage

Through camera trap cinematography, witness a rare glimpse into what is required of a mother ocelot to raise her young successfully. There is hope for a bright future – an ocelot population could be restored in Texas and beyond if ranchers, scientists, and government agencies work together on a solution.

Ocelot Moms... They're Just Like Us

“The plight of the ocelot in America is one of the greatest conservation opportunities of our time,” said filmmaker Ben Masters. “I’m grateful to Nature for the chance to share this important story, and hope it raises awareness that not all hope is lost – the time to act on behalf of this remarkable cat is now.”

1 of 10 An ocelot caught in a candid moment by one of the film crew's game cameras. Courtesy of © Fin and Fur Films Productions 2 of 10 An ocelot mother and her kitten in South Texas. After losing one of her twins, this mother is teaching her surviving kitten how to stay alive and provide for herself as she matures. Courtesy of © Fin and Fur Films Productions 3 of 10 Closeup of ocelot at The Texas Zoo in Victoria, Texas. Courtesy of Katy Baldock / © Fin and Fur Films Productions 4 of 10 Closeup of ocelot at The Texas Zoo in Victoria, Texas. Courtesy of Katy Baldock / © Fin and Fur Films Productions 5 of 10 Closeup of ocelot at The Texas Zoo in Victoria, Texas.

Courtesy of Katy Baldock / © Fin and Fur Films Productions 6 of 10 Closeup of ocelot at The Texas Zoo in Victoria, Texas. Courtesy of Katy Baldock / © Fin and Fur Films Productions 7 of 10 An ocelot roaming the South Texas brush on East Foundation's El Sauz Ranch. Courtesy of © Fin and Fur Films Productions 8 of 10 An ocelot roaming the South Texas brush on East Foundation's El Sauz Ranch. Courtesy of © Fin and Fur Films Productions 9 of 10 Filmmaker Ben Masters crosses the sand dunes in South Texas to reach the ocelot habitat, where he has placed camera traps. Courtesy of Shannon Vandivier / Courtesy of The WNET Group and Terra Mater Studios 10 of 10 An ocelot kitten roaming the South Texas brush on East Foundation's El Sauz Ranch.

Watch On Your Schedule:

NATURE is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Credits:

NATURE is a production of The WNET Group. Fred Kaufman is executive producer. Bill Murphy is series producer. Janet Hess is series editor. Danielle Broza is digital content & strategy lead. A production of Fin and Fur Films Productions, LLC and The WNET Group in co-production with Terra Mater Studios. The documentary is written and produced by Ben Masters. Katy Baldockis producer.