NATURE: American Ocelot
Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App
Witness a never-before-seen glimpse into the struggle, love, and determination required of a mother ocelot to raise her young successfully. With fewer than 120 known ocelots remaining in the United States, the stakes are high for their survival. Dive deep into South Texas to meet one of America’s most endangered cats in NATURE “American Ocelot.”
The film chronicles the sad history, precarious present, and optimistic future for one of the country’s most endangered wild cats. Wildlife filmmaker Ben Masters documents these rare and elusive animals in South Texas while meeting with biologists, ranchers, and the cats themselves.
Through camera trap cinematography, witness a rare glimpse into what is required of a mother ocelot to raise her young successfully. There is hope for a bright future – an ocelot population could be restored in Texas and beyond if ranchers, scientists, and government agencies work together on a solution.
“The plight of the ocelot in America is one of the greatest conservation opportunities of our time,” said filmmaker Ben Masters. “I’m grateful to Nature for the chance to share this important story, and hope it raises awareness that not all hope is lost – the time to act on behalf of this remarkable cat is now.”
Watch On Your Schedule:
NATURE is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.
Credits:
NATURE is a production of The WNET Group. Fred Kaufman is executive producer. Bill Murphy is series producer. Janet Hess is series editor. Danielle Broza is digital content & strategy lead. A production of Fin and Fur Films Productions, LLC and The WNET Group in co-production with Terra Mater Studios. The documentary is written and produced by Ben Masters. Katy Baldockis producer.