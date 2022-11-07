Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Recent discoveries, including funerary urns with highly decorative patterns, and technological advances like the remote sensor system known as LiDAR, are shedding new light on our understanding of pre-Columbian societies in the Amazon. Scientists speculate the rainforest was home to between 8 and 10 million people living in large, well-established communities.

Copyright: IMAGISSIME/ARTE France/Inrap / PBS Artifact featured in SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Hidden in the Amazon"

About The Series:

As one of PBS’s ongoing limited primetime series, SECRETS OF THE DEAD is a perennial favorite, routinely ranking among one of most-watched series on public television. Now in its 20th season, SECRETS OF THE DEAD uses the latest scientific discoveries to challenge prevailing ideas and share fresh perspectives on historical events. The series has received 10 CINE Golden Eagle Awards and six Emmy nominations, among numerous other awards.

